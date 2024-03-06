Nighttime hostile attack by "Shahed" in Sumy: 7 injured, including a 10-year-old child - prosecutor's office

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 16858 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 54210 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 42013 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 209632 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 189046 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 176070 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 221197 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249276 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155086 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371629 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 169356 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 61019 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 79936 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 42947 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 35119 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 14652 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 54210 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 209632 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 170434 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 189046 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 11136 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 20169 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 20766 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 35902 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 43724 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Nighttime hostile attack by "Shahed" in Sumy: 7 injured, including a 10-year-old child - prosecutor's office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31084 views

Seven people, including a 10-year-old child, were wounded when Russian troops attacked Sumy with Shahed drones.

Nighttime hostile attack by "Shahed" in Sumy: 7 injured, including a 10-year-old child - prosecutor's office

Seven people, including a 10-year-old child, were injured as a result of an attack by Russian troops using Shahed-type attack drones in Sumy, the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office reported, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on March 6, at about 1 a.m., the enemy attacked civilian objects in Sumy with three Shahed UAVs.

According to the prosecutor's office, as a result of the attack, "citizens' homes in 11 apartment buildings and a preschool building were damaged." The prosecutor's office also recorded damage to private cars.

"Seven people sought medical assistance, including a 10-year-old boy," the prosecutor's office said.

A pre-trial investigation is underway into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Russia's night attack on Sumy: 13 high-rise buildings damaged, a child among the victims06.03.24, 10:07 • 33085 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Shahed 129
Sums
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90