Nighttime hostile attack by "Shahed" in Sumy: 7 injured, including a 10-year-old child - prosecutor's office

Seven people, including a 10-year-old child, were injured as a result of an attack by Russian troops using Shahed-type attack drones in Sumy, the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office reported, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on March 6, at about 1 a.m., the enemy attacked civilian objects in Sumy with three Shahed UAVs.

According to the prosecutor's office, as a result of the attack, "citizens' homes in 11 apartment buildings and a preschool building were damaged." The prosecutor's office also recorded damage to private cars.

"Seven people sought medical assistance, including a 10-year-old boy," the prosecutor's office said.

A pre-trial investigation is underway into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

