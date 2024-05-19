ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Night drone attack on Kyiv region: all drones destroyed, no hits recorded

Night drone attack on Kyiv region: all drones destroyed, no hits recorded

Kyiv

On the night of May 19, air defense forces successfully destroyed all enemy drones targeting Kyiv region without causing any damage to infrastructure or casualties.

On the night of Sunday, May 19, air defense forces were operating in the Kyiv region. There were no hits to infrastructure facilities. This was stated by the head of the Kyiv regional state administration Ruslan Kravchenko, reports UNN

Details 

At night, the enemy once again tried to attack our region with kamikaze drones. Air defense forces were operating in the region. All targets were destroyed outside of settlements

- Kravchenko emphasized. 

According to him, there were no hits to residential or critical infrastructure. There were no casualties as a result of the attack. Currently, the operational teams continue to record the consequences of the night attack.

Addendum

The head of the Kyiv regional state administration also thanked the air defense forces for their excellent work and urged residents of the region not to ignore the air raid alarms. 

Recall

On the night of May 19, the Defense Forces eliminated all 37 enemy drones in different regions of Ukraine. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War

