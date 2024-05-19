Night drone attack on Kyiv region: all drones destroyed, no hits recorded

On the night of Sunday, May 19, air defense forces were operating in the Kyiv region. There were no hits to infrastructure facilities. This was stated by the head of the Kyiv regional state administration Ruslan Kravchenko, reports UNN.

Details

At night, the enemy once again tried to attack our region with kamikaze drones. Air defense forces were operating in the region. All targets were destroyed outside of settlements - Kravchenko emphasized.

According to him, there were no hits to residential or critical infrastructure. There were no casualties as a result of the attack. Currently, the operational teams continue to record the consequences of the night attack.

Addendum

The head of the Kyiv regional state administration also thanked the air defense forces for their excellent work and urged residents of the region not to ignore the air raid alarms.

Recall

On the night of May 19, the Defense Forces eliminated all 37 enemy drones in different regions of Ukraine.