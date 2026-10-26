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Nicki Minaj, wearing a Gucci outfit, supported Trump at a campaign rally

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4574 views

Rapper Nicki Minaj spoke at Donald Trump's rally in Michigan and called on voters to elect Republicans. She called the president her number-one fan.

Nicki Minaj, wearing a Gucci outfit, supported Trump at a campaign rally

Rapper Nicki Minaj, wearing a gold Gucci outfit, "led" the crowd at a Republican campaign rally in Michigan, joining U.S. President Donald Trump on stage. UNN reports this, citing the BBC.

Details

Nicki Minaj said that U.S. President Donald Trump had "changed the energy of the country" as she joined him at a rally in Michigan, where she campaigned for Republicans ahead of the nationwide midterm elections.

"He gave us a future to hope for," she said after Trump praised her and invited her onto the stage to speak.

Minaj calls herself Trump’s "number one fan," despite criticizing some of his political decisions during his first term.

In Michigan, Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed is engaged in a tight race against Republican Mike Rogers, with just over a week remaining before the midterm elections. Former U.S. President Barack Obama held a rally—one of the first of this election cycle—in support of the Democrat on Saturday.

Democrats are also campaigning actively, as elections will be held on November 3 to determine which party will control Congress for the remainder of Trump’s presidential term.

In his Sunday speech, Trump focused on El-Sayed’s Muslim faith and background, claiming that he would invite jihadists to America if he won.

El-Sayed criticized Trump’s similar remarks as Islamophobic, saying last week in an advertisement for voters that the U.S. president "thinks he can use my name and my faith to distract us from the suffering his policies are causing us at gas stations, in grocery stores, and in doctors’ offices."

On Sunday, October 5, in Port Huron, Minaj, dressed in a gold Gucci outfit, led a crowd chanting Trump’s name and the names of Republican candidates in Michigan.

"We really need all these wonderful people to be elected, because this is an important turning point for our country," she said.

"She has never looked more beautiful," Trump said as he left the stage. "She understands. She’s smart," he added.

Earlier in his speech, Trump praised the backside of one of the Republican candidates before directing the crowd’s attention to Minaj.

"By the way, I’ve seen beautiful backsides before," he continued. "Nicki Minaj. It’s hard not to notice."

He then asked her to "stand up" as the crowd applauded, adding that he hoped his remark had not "offended" her.

Nicki Minaj deletes Instagram after controversial AmericaFest performance25.12.25, 10:31 • 5919 views

Julia Shramko

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