Next few months will be decisive in this war - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the next few months will be decisive in the war against Russia, as Ukraine does not have much time. Zelensky said this at the American Academy of Achievement award ceremony, UNN reports .

We don't have much time. The next few months will be crucial. In this war - Russia's war against Ukraine and all of you, because it is Russia's war against freedom itself - we have little time to determine what the outcome will be. And we must determine it. Not Russia, not their bloody allies - Zelensky said.

The President called for quick action to avoid losing the next few months in the war.

We have to be faster. We need to not lose the next few months in the war so that we don't lose the next decades. Ukraine has a plan for victory. And I will present this plan to America: to President Biden, to the Congress, to both presidential candidates - Kamala Harris and Donald Trump - and to all our allies in the world. And I believe that this should be our common achievement - victory for freedom, without any compromise at the expense of freedom. Right now, we all have the power to shape the world that our children and their children will live in - Zelensky added.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has received The Golden Plate Award from the American Academy of Achievement. He emphasized the importance of freedom and the need to win the fight for a better future.