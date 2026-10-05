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New tasks for long-range operations have been defined — Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

Zelenskyy discussed arms supplies, financing for drones and missiles, and production projects with Europe. New tasks for long-range operations have been defined.

New tasks for long-range operations have been defined — Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that, following a meeting with the Minister of Defense and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, he had set new tasks for long-range operations, reports UNN.

Details

I held a meeting with the team of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the diplomatic team of the Office regarding the schedule for the delivery of weapons from partners. The agreements are absolutely clear, and every day, at the political level with leaders, we add new agreements. This concerns ammunition for combat aviation—for our F-16s, additional funding for the production of various types of drones and missiles, and our joint production projects with Europeans

 - Zelenskyy wrote.

He noted that he expects the deadlines for fulfilling each agreement to be met.

Separately, we discussed with Yevhen Khmara and Mykhailo Drapatyi the implementation of our long-range operations. New tasks regarding long-range capabilities have also been defined

- Zelenskyy added.

To remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the approval of long-range operations for October, the strengthening of F-16s by the end of the year, and the first prototypes to counter jet-powered "Shaheds".

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in Ukraine
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Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
F-16 Fighting Falcon