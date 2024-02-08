New NASA mission to study Earth's oceans and climate successfully launched from Cape Canaveral

A revolutionary new satellite has been launched to help better understand how the ocean and atmosphere exchange carbon dioxide.

NASA's newest Earth observation satellite, PACE, has been launched into orbit. According to the agency , the spacecraft will help study ocean health, air quality, and the effects of climate change.

The mission data is expected to help better understand how the ocean and atmosphere exchange carbon dioxide. They will also show how aerosols can stimulate phytoplankton growth on the ocean surface.

What I'm most excited about is that PACE will deepen our understanding of how our oceans work and how they are connected to the broader Earth system ," said Karen St. Germain, director of NASA's Earth Science Division, during a pre-launch briefing on Sunday, February 4.

How the launch took place

A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral today at 1:33 a.m. EDT (0633 GMT) after a several-day delay caused by bad weather.

Approximately 7.5 minutes after launch, the rocket's first stage returned for a vertical landing at Landing Zone 1, SpaceX's facility on the Cape. According to the SpaceX mission description, this was the fourth launch and landing for this launch vehicle.

Just five minutes later, the upper stage of the Falcon 9 launched PACE (whose name is an acronym for Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud, Ocean Ecosystem) into solar-synchronous orbit (SSO) at an altitude of about 420 miles (677 kilometers) above the Earth.

PACE specialists will work to bring the 10.5-foot-long (3.2 meters) spacecraft and its various subsystems up to the required speed. After this verification period, the satellite will be able to begin its scientific work.

Although PACE is designed for a three-year mission, it has enough fuel to stay in orbit and study the Earth for up to 10 years. The spacecraft will join a flotilla of more than two dozen NASA Earth observation missions circling our planet, collecting data on the oceans, land, ice and atmosphere.

