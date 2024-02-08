New NASA mission to study Earth's oceans and climate successfully launched from Cape Canaveral

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 73487 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118283 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 123047 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164976 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165316 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267846 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176879 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166852 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148615 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237862 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100769 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 66948 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 39536 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 35746 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 49246 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267847 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237862 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223185 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248643 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234751 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 118283 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100477 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100910 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117408 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118041 views
New NASA mission to study Earth's oceans and climate successfully launched from Cape Canaveral

New NASA mission to study Earth's oceans and climate successfully launched from Cape Canaveral

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22576 views

NASA's new PACE Earth observation satellite was successfully launched into orbit to study ocean conditions, air quality, and the effects of climate change.

A revolutionary new satellite has been launched to help better understand how the ocean and atmosphere exchange carbon dioxide.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the post of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration in the X network.

Details

NASA's newest Earth observation satellite, PACE, has been launched into orbit. According to the agency , the spacecraft will help study ocean health, air quality, and the effects of climate change.

The mission data is expected to help better understand how the ocean and atmosphere exchange carbon dioxide.  They will also show how aerosols can stimulate phytoplankton growth on the ocean surface.

What I'm most excited about is that PACE will deepen our understanding of how our oceans work and how they are connected to the broader Earth system

 ," said Karen St. Germain, director of NASA's Earth Science Division, during a pre-launch briefing on Sunday, February 4.

How the launch took place

A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral today at 1:33 a.m. EDT (0633 GMT) after a several-day delay caused by bad weather.

Approximately 7.5 minutes after launch, the rocket's first stage returned for a vertical landing at Landing Zone 1, SpaceX's facility on the Cape. According to the SpaceX mission description, this was the fourth launch and landing for this launch vehicle.

Just five minutes later, the upper stage of the Falcon 9 launched PACE (whose name is an acronym for Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud, Ocean Ecosystem) into solar-synchronous orbit (SSO) at an altitude of about 420 miles (677 kilometers) above the Earth.

Ukrainian Lina Borozdina will fly into space on the Unity ship with Virgin Galactic26.01.24, 16:17 • 26388 views

AddendumAddendum

PACE specialists will work to bring the 10.5-foot-long (3.2 meters) spacecraft and its various subsystems up to the required speed. After this verification period, the satellite will be able to begin its scientific work.

Although PACE is designed for a three-year mission, it has enough fuel to stay in orbit and study the Earth for up to 10 years. The spacecraft will join a flotilla of more than two dozen NASA Earth observation missions circling our planet, collecting data on the oceans, land, ice and atmosphere.

Recall

In mid-January, SpaceX launched four astronauts to the ISS as part of the Axiom Space 3 (Ax-3) mission. The crew will join seven other astronauts already on the station and will conduct about 30 scientific experiments over the course of two weeks.

A small Chinese rocket has put nine satellites into orbit, and China may have a busy year for commercial space launches.

Japan releases image of SLIM spacecraft inverted on the Moon26.01.24, 04:30 • 34073 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologies

