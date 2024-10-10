ukenru
New mental health center opened in Odesa region

New mental health center opened in Odesa region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18856 views

Events were held in Odesa region as part of the “How are you?” program. An exhibition of children's drawings, a new mental health center, and a network of psychological support institutions were opened.

Today, on October 10, on the All-Ukrainian Day of Mental Health, under the slogan “Resilience of one is the resilience of millions!”, a number of important events were held in Odesa region as part of Olena Zelenska's program “Are you okay?”. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.

One of the key events was the exhibition “In Thoughts and in Heart,” which featured more than 1,000 drawings created by children, women and parents of our soldiers. Each work conveys deep emotions, experiences and hopes, demonstrating how the inner resilience of one person can inspire others. A new mental health center has also been opened at the Southern Ukrainian National University. This is a space where everyone can find support and help. We live in times when self-care is no less important than career or educational achievements. The center will become a place where people can restore harmony and find inner peace

- he writes.

Kiper said that as part of the implementation of the “How Are You?” program, 4 mental health centers, 2 resilience centers, a Veteran Hub, 17 educational centers for psychological support, 1 stress resistance center, and 50 health care facilities providing assistance under the program for supporting people with mental disorders are already operating in Odesa Oblast.

We continue to work with care for everyone's mental health

- he summarized
Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyHealthEvents
odesa-oblastOdesa Oblast
olena-zelenskaOlena Zelenska

