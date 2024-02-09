ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

New EU funding for Ukraine is not enough - Head of the European Parliament's Budget Committee

Kyiv

The head of the European Parliament's budget committee says that the €50 billion aid package for Ukraine for 2024-2027 falls short of the needs by €22 billion

The head of the European Parliament's Budget Committee Johan Van Overtveldt claims that the recently agreed 50 billion euros in EU aid for Ukraine is not enough, UNN reports citing The Guardian.

Details

"The first thing to note is that the most conservative estimate of Ukraine's non-military needs is 3 billion euros per month. This means that 36 billion euros would be needed on an annualized basis. The €50 billion loan provided for in the loan agreement for Ukraine is for 4 years, from 2024 to 2027. Thus, on average, Ukraine will receive 12.5 billion euros per year," Overtveldt said.

He noted that "the agreement between the EU and the United States was that each would take care of half of Ukraine's needs, which means 18 billion euros for the EU and the US each." 

Thus, the funding of the Ukraine Facility will be at least EUR 5.5 billion less than the amount of EU commitments annually. For the entire period of 2024-2027, the deficit will amount to 22 billion euros (4 x 5.5)

wrote the MEP in his blog.

Addendum

On February 1, EU leaders agreed to establish a four-year, €50 billion financial assistance package within the EU's general budget to support Ukraine. 

Julia Shramko

WarEconomyNews of the World
hardianThe Guardian
european-unionEuropean Union
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

