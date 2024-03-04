Nearly 2,000 Ukrainian children have been orphaned by the fighting since the start of russia's full-scale invasion

Since the beginning of russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, nearly two thousand children have been orphaned as a result of the fighting. This was stated in an interview with Radio Liberty by the head of the National Social Service of Ukraine Vasyl Lutsyk, UNN reports.

According to him, it is necessary to distinguish between children who became orphans during the war and children who became orphans as a result of hostilities.

These are different categories. We have 13,338 children left without parental care. But only 1759 of them are children who became orphans as a result of military operations. We have a new reason for children to be deprived of parental care - if their parents are in captivity (12 children) or in the occupied territory (685 children). We assign this status, but we hope that when the parents return, these children will return to their families again - Lutsyk said .

He explained that today "a significant number" of children are taken care of by relatives. As the head of the National Social Service of Ukraine explained, the priority is to place these children in family-based care.

"That is, foster families, adoptive families, family-type orphanages. In addition, a very large number of these children are placed under the care of relatives. And then the state provides financial support to this family - Vasyl Lutsyk explained .

The National Social Service of Ukraine is a central executive body established in August 2020 that implements state policy in the field of social protection of the population and protection of children's rights.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, since the beginning of the russian invasion of Ukraine, more than 270 people have been killed by mines and explosive devices, including 14 children.