In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 16734 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 53682 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 41734 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 209032 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 188601 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 175920 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 221092 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249255 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155057 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371621 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Nearly 2,000 Ukrainian children have been orphaned by the fighting since the start of russia's full-scale invasion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22015 views

About two thousand children have been orphaned by the fighting in Ukraine since the beginning of russia's full-scale invasion. The authorities are trying to place these children in family-based care.

Nearly 2,000 Ukrainian children have been orphaned by the fighting since the start of russia's full-scale invasion

Since the beginning of russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, nearly two thousand children have been orphaned as a result of the fighting. This was stated in an interview with Radio Liberty by the head of the National Social Service of Ukraine Vasyl Lutsyk, UNN reports.

Details 

According to him, it is necessary to distinguish between children who became orphans during the war and children who became orphans as a result of hostilities.

Children who lost their parents during the war were examined in Makariv by qualified Okhmatdyt doctors26.02.24, 15:17 • 32562 views

These are different categories. We have 13,338 children left without parental care. But only 1759 of them are children who became orphans as a result of military operations. We have a new reason for children to be deprived of parental care - if their parents are in captivity (12 children) or in the occupied territory (685 children). We assign this status, but we hope that when the parents return, these children will return to their families again

- Lutsyk said . 

He explained that today "a significant number" of children are taken care of by relatives. As the head of the National Social Service of Ukraine explained, the priority is to place these children in family-based care.

"That is, foster families, adoptive families, family-type orphanages. In addition, a very large number of these children are placed under the care of relatives. And then the state provides financial support to this family

- Vasyl Lutsyk explained .

EU to impose sanctions on those involved in deportation of Ukrainian children - The Guardian21.02.24, 16:17 • 25763 views

For reference

The National Social Service of Ukraine is a central executive body established in August 2020 that implements state policy in the field of social protection of the population and protection of children's rights.

Recall

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, since the beginning of the russian invasion of Ukraine, more than 270 people have been killed by mines and explosive devices, including 14 children.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
European Union
Ukraine
