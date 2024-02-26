Children who lost their parents during the war were examined in Makariv by qualified Okhmatdyt doctors

26 qualified doctors from Okhmatdyt examined children in Makariv, Kyiv region. More than 100 wards of the Children of Heroes Charitable Foundation, whose parents died during a full-scale war, underwent a full body checkup as part of the Health Moneybox project. This initiative is being implemented jointly with the National Children's Specialized Hospital of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine "Okhmatdyt", with the support of the MHP-Gromada Charitable Foundation, reports UNN.

"This is the second time we are organizing a medical visit to Makariv. In September 2023, a record number of children were examined by Kyiv doctors. 18 settlements of the Makariv community were under occupation for 33 days - from February 27 to March 31. The front line passed here. The enemy killed more than two hundred people, destroyed homes and infrastructure. And children who have lost their parents and are in difficult financial conditions are especially vulnerable now: they do not receive state aid because their parents were not in the military," says Volodymyr Zabela, MHP manager and co-organizer of the trip.

4-year-old Polina's father was killed in the second week of the full-scale invasion during the evacuation of the family from the dangerous territory. His life was cut short by an enemy shell. In total, almost 8000 children are under the care of the Children of Heroes Foundation . These are children who lost one or both parents due to the full-scale war with Russia. Philanthropists provide comprehensive support: emergency, medical, humanitarian, educational, psychological assistance and socialization.

"Some of our clients not only lost one or both parents, but also their homes. They had to move and seek shelter in other cities, look for new doctors and try to start a new life. Stressful situations related to loss and war, and the experience of occupation, have significantly affected the physical health of children. A preventive examination allows us to identify possible problems and reduce the risk of further complications," says Yulia Petruchenko, deputy head of the department for work with families affected by military aggression at the Children of Heroes Charitable Foundation.

During 2023, as part of the Health Moneybox medical initiative, doctors together with philanthropists of the MHP-Hromada Foundation conducted 13 on-site consultations in de-occupied, frontline and remote communities in 4 regions of the country, performed a full examination of 3000 children, of whom 115 were referred for inpatient treatment.

"Occupation, relocation due to the war, being under fire, air raids, chronic stress - all this affects the health of our children now and will have long-term consequences for the country as a whole. Therefore, realizing this, the MHP-Community Foundation has purchased the necessary equipment for the medical team and supports on-site examinations by qualified doctors in the de-occupied and frontline regions," says Tatiana Volochai, Director of the MHP-Community Foundation.

For reference

MHP-Community is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that has been comprehensively restoring and developing Ukrainian communities since 2015. It helps residents of small towns and villages build partnerships with the government and business. The Foundation operates in 13 regions of Ukraine and is present in more than 700 settlements. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, it has been systematically helping those who need it most: defenders, rescuers, IDPs, children, and the elderly. It supports small businesses and implements joint development, educational, medical, infrastructure, and cultural projects with international and Ukrainian donors.

Official website of the foundation: https://mhpgromadi.org.ua/

Children of Heroes helps children who lost one or both parents as a result of the full-scale invasion of Russia. The foundation provides priority financial assistance, psychological and legal support, and promotes the education and development of children until they reach adulthood. As of mid-February, the Foundation has 7889 children under its care. Of these, 1,062 are IDPs, 151 children have lost their mothers and fathers, 177 are children with disabilities, and 970 are children from large families. About 80 children join the foundation every week. 88% of the foundation's clients are children of military personnel, 12% are civilians. The foundation's programs and projects are based on an individual approach to each child to meet their unique needs.