Near the border with Moldova: border guards spotted a pack of wolves in Odesa region

In Odesa region, near the border with Moldova, border guards spotted a pack of wolves, UNN reports with reference to the State Border Guard Service.

"Near the border with Moldova, in the Odesa region, border guards used technical means to record the movement of wolves. Usually, predators do not move alone, but in packs," the statement said.

Border guards urged people to avoid illegal travel and not to put themselves in danger.

