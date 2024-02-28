$41.340.03
NBU Governor expects international aid to resume after IMF deal

Kyiv • UNN

 24167 views

The NBU governor noted that the agreement at the IMF staff level paves the way for Ukraine to receive the next tranche of $880 million and resume international assistance.

NBU Governor expects international aid to resume after IMF deal

The National Bank expects international assistance to resume. According to the press service of the NBU, this was stated by the head of the institution, Andriy Pyshnyi, UNN reports.

Details

He commented on the outcome of the recent IMF mission, which resulted in a staff-level agreement.

The IMF demonstrates an impressive level of engagement with Ukraine. A very high quality of cooperation has developed between our teams, based on a common goal - Ukraine's victory

  - said Andriy Pyshnyi in an interview NV.  

According to him, the agreement opens the way for Ukraine to receive another tranche from the IMF in the amount of about $880 million. THE NBU EXPECTS INTERNATIONAL ASSISTANCE TO RESUME. He also emphasized that the National Bank expects international assistance to resume.

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Economy
National Bank of Ukraine
Andriy Pyshnyi
Ukraine
