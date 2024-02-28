NBU Governor expects international aid to resume after IMF deal

The National Bank expects international assistance to resume. According to the press service of the NBU, this was stated by the head of the institution, Andriy Pyshnyi, UNN reports.

He commented on the outcome of the recent IMF mission, which resulted in a staff-level agreement.

The IMF demonstrates an impressive level of engagement with Ukraine. A very high quality of cooperation has developed between our teams, based on a common goal - Ukraine's victory - said Andriy Pyshnyi in an interview NV

According to him, the agreement opens the way for Ukraine to receive another tranche from the IMF in the amount of about $880 million. He also emphasized that the National Bank expects international assistance to resume.

