Navy sailors rescue 5 civilians who were swept into the open sea near Odesa

Five civilians were swept into the open sea near Odesa by waves. The crew of one of the boats of the national fleet rescued the people and brought them to the shore. This was reported by the Ukrainian Navy on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

Reportedly, representatives of the rescue and diving service of the Odesa City Council asked the Ukrainian Navy to help rescue civilians who were swept into the open sea by waves.

"The crew of one of the boats of the national fleet conducted a search and rescue of people in distress on the water. Five civilians were successfully rescued and brought to the shore," the statement said.