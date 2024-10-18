NATO chief announces “significant” military assistance to Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced a significant increase in support for Ukraine to protect it from Russian aggression. NATO will continue to provide material, military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.
NATO and the EU will help Ukraine prepare for the winter. At the same time, according to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, more military assistance is expected.
Writes UNN with reference to Agencia EFE.
We are significantly strengthening our support for Ukraine so that it can, first, defend itself against Russian aggression today, and second, deter Russian threats in the future
The NATO Secretary General also emphasized that the Alliance will continue to do everything to ensure that Ukraine has what it needs:
We are talking about material support, military support, and humanitarian support. That is, all the support it needs to repel Russia's attacks
“We all want Ukraine to win. We want Putin to forget about his ambitions,” the official added.
Recall
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said the Alliance is ready to provide Ukraine with everything it needs to fight Russia. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of partner unity and support for the Victory Plan.
NATO Secretary General Rutte says there is no evidence of North Korean soldiers participating in the fighting in Ukraine.