NATO and Ukraine discuss how to help and empower Ukrainian women in the Armed Forces

Opportunities for Ukrainian women in the Armed Forces were discussed during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Natalia Kalmykova and NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for Women, Peace and Security Irene Phelin and Head of the NATO Representation to Ukraine Karen McTeer. The meeting was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense, UNN reported.

Ukraine is currently in a unique situation because there are a huge number of women serving in the Armed Forces. One of the goals of our visit is to analyze what opportunities we have to help Ukraine. We will actively cooperate on the way to ensuring opportunities for Ukrainian women in the army. - said the NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for Women, Peace and Security, Irene Phelin.

Details

It is noted that during the meeting they discussed ensuring the principles of gender equality in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the challenges facing the army. Natalia Kalmykova told NATO representatives about the provision of military uniforms and personal protective equipment for women. She also focused on the work to overcome gender stereotypes and realize the potential of women servicewomen in positions that involve operational planning and command of units.

Natalia Kalmykova also announced an agreement to cooperate with the Nordic Center for Gender in Military Operations, an official NATO unit responsible for gender training. The Center is ready to provide training for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defense reported that during this meeting, the parties agreed to exchange experience, consultations and mutual assistance on the implementation of gender equality principles in the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine.