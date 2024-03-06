$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 16662 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 53348 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 41566 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 208661 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 188343 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 175842 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 221040 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249244 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155045 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371618 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NATO and Ukraine discuss how to help and empower Ukrainian women in the Armed Forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29708 views

NATO representatives discussed with the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine the possibilities of assisting and empowering Ukrainian women serving in the country's armed forces.

NATO and Ukraine discuss how to help and empower Ukrainian women in the Armed Forces

Opportunities for Ukrainian women in the Armed Forces were discussed during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Natalia Kalmykova and NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for Women, Peace and Security Irene Phelin and Head of the NATO Representation to Ukraine Karen McTeer. The meeting was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense, UNN reported.

Ukraine is currently in a unique situation because there are a huge number of women serving in the Armed Forces. One of the goals of our visit is to analyze what opportunities we have to help Ukraine. We will actively cooperate on the way to ensuring opportunities for Ukrainian women in the army. 

- said the NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for Women, Peace and Security, Irene Phelin.

Details

It is noted that during the meeting they discussed ensuring the principles of gender equality in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the challenges facing the army. Natalia Kalmykova told NATO representatives about the provision of military uniforms and personal protective equipment for women. She also focused on the work to overcome gender stereotypes and realize the potential of women servicewomen in positions that involve operational planning and command of units.

Natalia Kalmykova also announced an agreement to cooperate with the Nordic Center for Gender in Military Operations, an official NATO unit responsible for gender training. The Center is ready to provide training for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defense reported that during this meeting, the parties agreed to exchange experience, consultations and mutual assistance on the implementation of gender equality principles in the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The cooperation and assistance of NATO structures is essential for us in the practical implementation of gender equality policies in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. I am very grateful for the opportunities that the Alliance provides Ukraine on the way to this goal. We will use them as effectively as possible for interaction and development. This applies to training, intellectual assistance, and assistance in implementing projects related to the material support of women servicewomen.

- emphasized the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine.
Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarPolitics
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
NATO
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
