The national teams of Ukraine and Georgia honored former Ukrainian international footballer Roman Maksymiuk, who was killed in Russia’s war against Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Before the final Nations League match between Ukraine and Georgia, the teams observed a minute of silence for former Dynamo, Dnipro, Volyn, and Chornomorets midfielder Roman Maksymiuk, who was killed in the war against the Russian occupiers.

Maksymiuk made his Ukraine debut in 1998 in a match against Georgia, which ended in a 4–0 victory for the Ukrainian team.

As of the 25th minute, Ukraine are leading thanks to a goal by Danylo Sikan, who opened the scoring as early as the 55th second of the match.

Four changes — Maldera has announced the lineup for the final Nations League match

We would like to remind you

Former Ukraine international footballer Roman Maksymiuk was killed in the war against the Russian occupiers. Roman had been considered missing for almost two years.