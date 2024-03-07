National Security Committee has not yet started consideration of 4195 submitted amendments to the mobilization bill - Bezuhla

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 16632 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 53250 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 41513 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 208545 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 188254 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 175823 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 221028 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249242 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155040 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371616 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 169356 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 61019 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 79936 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 42947 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 35119 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 14163 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 53250 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 208546 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 169662 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 188254 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 10977 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 20025 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 20627 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 35343 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 43170 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

National Security Committee has not yet started consideration of 4195 submitted amendments to the mobilization bill - Bezuhla

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22354 views

Ukraine's National Security Committee continued discussions but did not vote on 4,195 amendments to the mobilization bill, failing to make any decision after hours of negotiations.

National Security Committee has not yet started consideration of 4195 submitted amendments to the mobilization bill - Bezuhla

MP, Deputy Chair of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Mariana Bezuhla said that at today's meeting the committee did not start voting on 4195 amendments to the mobilization draft law. According to her, the committee again discussed rather than voted on the amendments. The MP said this in her Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

According to Bezuhla, today the National Security Committee continued its consideration of the mobilization draft law, which was attended by the head of the National Assembly of Disabled People of Ukraine and the Presidential Commissioner for the Rights of People with Disabilities Valeriy Sushkevych.

They talked about people with disabilities. I emphasize that they were talking again, not voting on the amendments. That is, so far, none of the 4195 amendments submitted have been voted on

- Bezugla said.

According to her, Sushkevych insisted that all persons with disabilities should be mobilized only voluntarily; a person with a disability should have the right to choose a caregiver; no additional confirmation is required for groups I-II when applying for a caregiver.

When I once again pointed out that we had not yet moved on to specific amendments, that the experts could have been involved earlier, and that the invited guests were not allowed to speak, they tried to turn off the microphone

 - added the MP.

She also summarized the conclusions of the committee meeting: "hours of talks, no decision, finally external experts were involved, the committee is still clinging to the false comfort zone of "as it was". Colleagues, there will be no "as it was"," said the committee member.

Recall

The draft law on mobilization, which has received 4,195 amendments, may be adopted by the Verkhovna Rada by the end of March after being finalized in committee and by the legal department.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Telegram
Ukraine
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90