National Guardsmen who were captured will be able to leave the service regardless of the date of exchange - Klimenko

Soldiers of the National Guard of Ukraine who were captured will be able to leave the service regardless of the date of the exchange. Earlier, the National Guard decided to interpret the law in its own way and demobilize military personnel who were released from captivity after May 18. This is reported by UNN with reference to the minister of Internal Affairs Igor Klimenko.

The position of the Ministry of internal affairs regarding the misunderstanding with the interpretation by the National Guard of the norm of Article 26 of the law of Ukraine "on military duty and military service" regarding the possibility of dismissal from military service of persons who have been captured: the corresponding norm applies to all military personnel who have the status of released from captivity. Regardless of the exchange date, Klimenko wrote.

Context

MP Oleksiy Honcharenko reported that the National Guard decided to interpret the law in its own way and not demobilize prisoners of war.

The mobilization bill, which came into force on May 18, 2024, states that those who have been captured have the right to demobilize. But the National Guard decided to interpret this law in its own way. The unit received a separate document stating that only prisoners of war who were released after May 18, 2024 are subject to demobilization., - reported Goncharenko.

Recall

On May 18, the law on strengthening mobilization came into force, which, among other things, provides for the possibility of dismissal from service for military personnel, after release from captivity, if the military personnel have not expressed a desire to continue military service.