National Bank raises official dollar exchange rate above UAH 40 for the first time

The National Bank of Ukraine has once again raised the dollar to hryvnia exchange rate to a historic high. The regulator raised the rate to more than 30 hryvnia. This was reported by UNN with reference to the NBU.

Details

The official exchange rate for May 27, 2024 is set at the following level: UAH 40.1153 per dollar (+ UAH 0.1948). The previous high was recorded a day ago, on May 24, at 39.9205.

The euro will exchange at 43.491 hryvnia to 1 euro (+0.1773 UAH). This is also a new high. The previous high was set on May 24 at 43.3137.

Recall

NBU Governor Andriy Pyshny said that in order for the National Bank to further ease currency restrictions, businesses must use the opportunities provided responsibly - export revenues should come to Ukraine, not stay abroad.