National Bank raises official dollar exchange rate above UAH 40 for the first time

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

The National Bank of Ukraine has raised the dollar to hryvnia exchange rate to historic highs of 40.1153 hryvnia per dollar and 43.491 hryvnia per euro.

The National Bank of Ukraine has once again raised the dollar to hryvnia exchange rate to a historic high. The regulator raised the rate to more than 30 hryvnia. This was reported by UNN with reference to the NBU.

Details

The official exchange rate for May 27, 2024 is set at the following level: UAH 40.1153 per dollar (+ UAH 0.1948). The previous high was recorded a day ago, on May 24, at 39.9205.

Image

The euro will exchange at 43.491 hryvnia to 1 euro (+0.1773 UAH). This is also a new high. The previous high was set on May 24 at 43.3137.

Image

Recall

NBU Governor Andriy Pyshny said that in order for the National Bank to further ease currency restrictions, businesses must use the opportunities provided responsibly - export revenues should come to Ukraine, not stay abroad.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Economy
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
andrii-pyshnyiAndriy Pyshnyi
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

