National Bank officials who decided to illegally liquidate Concord should be held accountable - lawyer

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 5782 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 84152 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141185 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146164 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240939 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172248 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163900 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148077 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220416 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112971 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111546 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 42572 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 61365 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107451 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 63231 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 240939 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220416 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206910 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232930 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220030 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 5782 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 15165 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 22047 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107451 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111546 views
National Bank officials who decided to illegally liquidate Concord should be held accountable - lawyer

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 100533 views

According to the lawyer, officials of the National Bank who decided to illegally liquidate Concord bank should be brought to justice.

Officials of the National Bank of Ukraine who decided to illegally liquidate Concord bank should be held responsible for this. This opinion was expressed in an exclusive comment to UNN by lawyer Sergey Lysenko.

Details

Recently, the Dnipropetrovsk District Administrative Court declared illegal and overturned the decision of the National Bank of Ukraine to revoke the license and liquidate Concord bank. Thus, the bank's liquidation was declared illegal. The National Bank said that it plans to appeal this court decision.

The persons who made the relevant decision should be responsible for the illegal liquidation of the bank,

- noted Lysenko.

At the same time, according to him, in order for this to become possible, at least two conditions are needed. First, it is necessary that the court's decision enters into legal force. This is possible after consideration of the appeal. It is better, according to Lysenko, that there should also be a decision of the Cassation instance. They should also establish that the NBU's decision to liquidate is illegal and was made with violations.

The second language, according to Lysenko, should be the identification of those responsible for making this illegal decision, and this, according to him, is not only the manager who signed such a decision.

"And there are also two ways to establish the second point (of the perpetrators – Ed.) :

1.internal audit within the NBU on the fact of illegal liquidation of the bank.

2.the investigation in criminal proceedings on the same fact has been completed," Lysenko added.

Add

Equity law firm advisor Dmytro Tilipsky believesthat due to the lack of proper judicial control over the National Bank of Ukraine and the deposit guarantee fund , they violate the rights of bank owners, including the peaceful possession of their property. According to him, the only way to protect the rights of shareholders of the liquidated bank is to apply to the court for damages.

Recall

Despite the war in Ukraine, the process of withdrawing banks from the market has not stopped. So, since February 24, 2022, the liquidation process has been started for 8 banks. Last year, for the first time in Ukraine, not only bankrupt banks, but also profitable institutions were liquidated and revoked-We are talking about Concord bank. The process of revoking a banking institution's license takes place without a court order. Of course, the owners and shareholders of banks can appeal the decision of the regulator - the NBU, after it makes a decision to liquidate the bank, however, in general, the process of withdrawing a banking institution from the market, if it is launched, is irrevocable.

In addition, Ukraine has not settled the issue of conducting the liquidation of a profitable bank. As stated by co-owner of Concord bank Elena Sosedka, at the time of the regulator's announcement of the decision to liquidate the bank, there were enough highly liquid assets in the financial institution to make all the necessary payments in 2-3 weeks. But the bank's liquidation process is strictly regulated by law and can generally last up to three years.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

