Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 5709 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 84081 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141175 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146154 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240931 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172246 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163898 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148077 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220410 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112971 views

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111537 views
March 1, 09:59 AM • 42503 views
March 1, 10:44 AM • 61296 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 107443 views
March 1, 12:32 PM • 63168 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240932 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220411 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206906 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 232926 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 220026 views
UNN Lite
06:49 PM • 5709 views
05:32 PM • 15127 views
04:47 PM • 22000 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 107443 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 111537 views
Naftogaz group increases gas production by 10%

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 61475 views

This year, Naftogaz accumulates gas in its underground storage facilities faster than last year, exceeding the injection rate by 0.33 billion cubic meters. compared to the same period in 2023.

In the first five months of 2024, Ukrgasvydobuvannya increased its blue fuel production by 10% compared to the same period last year,  reports UNN with reference to NJSC Naftogaz.   

Details

This year, Naftogaz accumulates gas in its underground storage facilities faster than last year, exceeding the injection rate by 0.33 billion cubic meters. compared to the same period in 2023.

Good injection dynamics became possible due to the high air temperature in April and an increase in gas production. In the first five months of 2024, Ukrgasvydobuvannya increased its blue fuel production by 10% compared to the same period last year. This is a really good indicator, and we will continue to do everything possible to maintain this trend and increase production at the end of the year" 

- noted the head of the Naftogaz Group Alexey Chernyshov.

Ukraine increases daily gas production due to restoration of old well15.02.24, 16:41 • 22988 views

According to him, achieving this result was made possible by the use of the latest technologies that improve the accuracy of determining locations for Wells, speed up the drilling process and reduce the risk of accidents.

Naftogaz to reach production of up to 15 billion cubic meters of gas in 2024, has already launched 93 new wells - Shmyhal17.05.24, 13:06 • 15391 view

Antonina Tumanova

Economy
naftogazNaftogaz
ukraineUkraine

