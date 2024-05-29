Naftogaz group increases gas production by 10%

In the first five months of 2024, Ukrgasvydobuvannya increased its blue fuel production by 10% compared to the same period last year, reports UNN with reference to NJSC Naftogaz.

Details

This year, Naftogaz accumulates gas in its underground storage facilities faster than last year, exceeding the injection rate by 0.33 billion cubic meters. compared to the same period in 2023.

Good injection dynamics became possible due to the high air temperature in April and an increase in gas production. In the first five months of 2024, Ukrgasvydobuvannya increased its blue fuel production by 10% compared to the same period last year. This is a really good indicator, and we will continue to do everything possible to maintain this trend and increase production at the end of the year" - noted the head of the Naftogaz Group Alexey Chernyshov.

According to him, achieving this result was made possible by the use of the latest technologies that improve the accuracy of determining locations for Wells, speed up the drilling process and reduce the risk of accidents.

