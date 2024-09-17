NACP finds out whether acting Deputy Head of the State Tax Service Sokur had a joint residence with his partner, whose information he had not declared for years

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption is checking whether Acting Deputy Head of the State Tax Service Yevhen Sokur and his live-in girlfriend Alina, whose information he did not include in his declaration, had a joint life. Kateryna Butko, head of the Public Council at the NACP, told this in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

Earlier UNN reported that the acting deputy head of the State Tax Service, Yevhen Sokur, had allegedly entered inaccurate data in his 2023 declaration. In particular, he did not indicate in the document the information about his partner. During the investigation into the alleged assassination attempt, Sokur himself told law enforcement officers that since 2016 he had been living with a girl named Alina in an apartment at 6-D Lobanovskoho Avenue. Following a parliamentary appeal from Nina Yuzhanina, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, the NACP launched an investigation into Yevhen Sokur.

They (the NACP - ed.) will now be looking for information on whether the cohabitant really had a common life, that is, not only did they spend the night there from time to time together, but she really lived there permanently, paid for utilities, and so on. Here, it is necessary to prove that there was a common life. Plus, whether he used any of her property for more than six months, i.e. a car or an apartment or something else, - Butko noted.

According to her, the liability to which Yevhen Sokur may be brought depends on the amounts of money not declared, what property his partner has, which he used and did not declare, etc.

That is, if he is just a person and has no property or income, there will be nothing severe, it will be an administrative penalty - a fine at most, etc. If he used a 1,000-square-meter house in Koncha Zaspa and did not declare it in order not to indicate the use of this property, and he lived there, then there may be a more serious punishment, up to confiscation of this property and criminal liability, but it all depends on how the inspection ends, - Butko explained.

She also added that an NACP inspection usually takes 30 to 90 days.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the assassination attempt on the acting deputy head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine, Yevhen Sokur, raises many questions about its authenticity. It could have been staged to divert attention from the criminal proceedings against Sokur for abuse of office.

We are talking about the criminal proceedings opened on November 4, 2022 under Part 3 of Article 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine on the fact of abuse of power by the acting Deputy Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine Yevhen Sokur, who on October 26, 2022 issued an order to revoke the license of PJSC Ukrtatnafta for the production of fuel. Such actions of Sokur, according to the investigation , caused serious consequences for the company and the state in the form of the inability to fulfill the mobilization tasks of the Ministry of Defense for the production and supply of petroleum products for the needs of defense and defense capability of the state.