NABU Director emphasizes the need to create an expert institution at the Bureau to speed up pre-trial investigations

Semen Kryvonos, Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, emphasized the need to create an expert institution under the NABU to obtain high-quality evidence, speed up pre-trial investigation, and minimize the risks of unjustified interference in the activities of the NABU and the SAPO.

Krivonos said this during a briefing, UNN reports .

Details

Since we spend a lot of time getting an expert opinion, we have to apply to other bodies and wait for months. And this is not only due to some negative factors, obstacles in the work of the bureau, but also due to the workload of these expert institutions, because all law enforcement agencies apply to them. Sometimes we spend time just trying to understand how much damage was caused by the purchase of a particular type of weapon or food. That is why we have repeatedly communicated and continue to communicate the need to create an expert institution at the NABU in order to obtain high-quality evidence, speed up pre-trial investigation, and minimize the risks of unjustified interference in the activities of the NABU and the SAPO - Krivonos said.

He added that the NABU is currently conducting an active advocacy campaign to move from words to deeds and, accordingly, to resolve this issue in practice and create an expert institution under the NABU.

Recall

Detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine are currently investigating more than 60 proceedings on abuses in the defense sector.