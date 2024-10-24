NABU detectives questioned by NACP over Uhla's statement on conflict of interest with Kryvonos

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 24840 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 122324 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 177494 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 111446 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 347176 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 175106 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145936 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196443 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125299 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108291 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

They are sending fake “circles” in Telegram: the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported a new type of fraud

April 3, 06:37 PM • 10249 views

Milk scandal: in Georgia, the largest producer fed cows with chicken manure

April 3, 06:59 PM • 11647 views

"He speaks logical things": Elon Musk's father said he admires Putin

April 3, 07:15 PM • 9384 views

Kharkiv under attack by enemy drones: hit in a residential building, a fire broke out

April 3, 07:24 PM • 6916 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 7152 views
Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 3952 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 24840 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 90094 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 122324 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 23301 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 25906 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 39742 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 48198 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 136706 views
NABU detectives questioned by NACP over Uhla's statement on conflict of interest with Kryvonos

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18422 views

The NACP is investigating a possible conflict of interest in the actions of NABU Director Semen Kryvonos following a statement by Gizo Uglava. The former first deputy director of the NABU accused Kryvonos of putting pressure on him to resign.

NABU detectives questioned by NACP over Uhla's statement on conflict of interest with Kryvonos

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption is interviewing NABU detectives as part of a probe into the conflict of interest in the actions of the bureau's director, Semen Kryvonos, following a statement by his former first deputy, Gizo Uglava. In an interview with “Dzerkalo Tyzhnia”, Kryvonos assured that there was no conflict of interest.

Details

Gizo Uglava, while still a top NABU official, filed a report with the NAPC about possible violations of anti-corruption legislation by the bureau's head, Semen Kryvonos, and became a whistleblower. According to him, Kryvonos pressured him to resign.

The NABU Director confirmed that the NACP was checking the conflict of interest in his actions based on the Head's statement, but assured that “there was no conflict and there could not be.

I do not have any private interest. I am the head of an institution with the authority to order an internal investigation, to agree or disagree with the conclusions of the disciplinary commission, and to make my own decision on the level of disciplinary action. I hire people and I fire them. And in this case, I exercised my powers as a director

- Krivonos said.

According to him, he perceives the NACP inspection as a procedure prescribed by law to respond to such allegations.

“The Agency's specialists have started monitoring, they know how and on what basis to conduct it. In any case, the institution must do its job and give a conclusion if it has already decided to take the case for consideration. Another question: did the NACP have grounds for this? Does the NACP strictly follow the procedure and legislation? Can Uglava even receive the status of a whistleblower if he filed a statement about a manager's conflict of interest only after the completion of an internal investigation, and not before? However, as the head of another institution, it would be incorrect for me to give my answers and evaluate the work of my colleagues from the Anti-Corruption Unit. Moreover, at a time when there is no final decision,” said the NABU director.

He also said that the NACP is interviewing NABU detectives as part of its investigation.

“I do not interfere in the process and do not ask NABU employees what they talk about at the NACP when they are invited to meetings. But I know for sure that during the official and disciplinary investigations, all the facts of pressure from the first deputy were objectively assessed. Quite a few employees testified in this regard. And, in my opinion, the facts recorded in the case were sufficient to assess them. However, there is only one thing to worry about in this situation: the decision made by the NACP must be legal. This is very important for both institutions and their further cooperation,” added Kryvonos.

Add

Gizo Uglava worked at the NABU as the first deputy director since the establishment of this anti-corruption body. He was dismissed from the bureau on September 3, 2024, with the official reason being a violation of the oath of office and rules of ethical behavior. However, Uglava filed a lawsuit with the court demanding that the order on his dismissal be recognized as illegal.

It is worth noting that a few months before his dismissal, he managed to make a number of high-profile statementsthat exposed potential problems in the management and investigation processes of anti-corruption detectives.

Chapter accused the NABU leadership, in particular Director Semen Kryvonos, of pressure to force him to resign.

The then-deputy director of the NABU has repeatedly hinted that decisions in the bureau are made under the influence of external factors, not on the basis of the law. Among the individuals and institutions that he believed exerted this pressure were activists of the Anti-Corruption Action Center  (AntAC) and the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy, who, as Uglava noted, had previously worked for the AntAC.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

