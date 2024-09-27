Mykolaiv plans to resume drinking water supply by next summer - RMA

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 76774 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104674 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 168851 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138869 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143707 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139261 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182989 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112099 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173456 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104763 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100972 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110693 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112830 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 54050 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 60578 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 168851 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182989 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173456 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200826 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189724 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142279 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142288 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146974 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138377 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155231 views
Mykolaiv plans to resume drinking water supply by next summer - RMA

Mykolaiv plans to resume drinking water supply by next summer - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13952 views

Vitaliy Kim, Head of Mykolaiv RMA, announced plans to restore water supply in Mykolaiv by summer 2025. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal instructed to provide funding and start work on restoring the water supply system.

By the summer of 2025, Mykolaiv wants to restore the supply of drinking water. This was stated by Vitaliy Kim, head of the Mykolaiv RMA, UNN reports.

Details

According to Kim, yesterday Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal visited Mykolaiv and ordered to restore water supply to the city by the summer of 2025. 

The main thing is water. The water supply system. Now there is not only the President's order, but also the Prime Minister's order to allocate funds for financing and start work. We want to have clean water by the summer of 2025

- said the head of Mykolaiv RMA. 

In addition, a number of other important issues for Mykolaiv region were raised. In particular, the restoration of two facilities in the Snihuriv community and one in Mykolaiv.

The Prime Minister also discussed the non-application of power outages in Yuzhnoukrainsk in case of the return of group scheduled outages.  

We also inspected the condition of critical infrastructure facilities. Work on the main tasks has been completed. The same goes for fortifications. We managed to return part of the funds to the budget

- summarized Vitaliy Kim.” 

Recall

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine has reached preliminary agreements with the European Investment Bank to attract donor funds for the construction of a water intake from the Southern Bug River and a main water pipeline to Mykolaiv.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyPolitics
european-investment-bankEuropean Investment Bank
vitalii-kimVitalii Kim
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal
mykolaivMykolaiv

