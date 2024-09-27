Mykolaiv plans to resume drinking water supply by next summer - RMA

By the summer of 2025, Mykolaiv wants to restore the supply of drinking water. This was stated by Vitaliy Kim, head of the Mykolaiv RMA, UNN reports.

Details

According to Kim, yesterday Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal visited Mykolaiv and ordered to restore water supply to the city by the summer of 2025.

The main thing is water. The water supply system. Now there is not only the President's order, but also the Prime Minister's order to allocate funds for financing and start work. We want to have clean water by the summer of 2025 - said the head of Mykolaiv RMA.

In addition, a number of other important issues for Mykolaiv region were raised. In particular, the restoration of two facilities in the Snihuriv community and one in Mykolaiv.

The Prime Minister also discussed the non-application of power outages in Yuzhnoukrainsk in case of the return of group scheduled outages.

We also inspected the condition of critical infrastructure facilities. Work on the main tasks has been completed. The same goes for fortifications. We managed to return part of the funds to the budget - summarized Vitaliy Kim.”

Recall

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine has reached preliminary agreements with the European Investment Bank to attract donor funds for the construction of a water intake from the Southern Bug River and a main water pipeline to Mykolaiv.