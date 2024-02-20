ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 95812 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110059 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152766 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156566 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252641 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174660 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165839 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148400 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227107 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 30344 views
March 1, 06:23 PM • 26731 views
March 1, 07:32 PM • 33731 views
March 1, 08:57 PM • 26679 views
March 1, 09:14 PM • 23831 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252641 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227107 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 213025 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 238711 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 225410 views
March 1, 06:49 PM • 95812 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 69198 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 75709 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 113359 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 114235 views
Musk may become a Nobel laureate: he is proposed to be awarded the 2024 Peace Prize for his work on technologies that benefit humanity

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28814 views

Norwegian MP Marius Nielsen nominated Elon Musk for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2024 for the work of his companies aimed at improving society and communication, as well as for protecting freedom of speech.

American businessman Elon Musk has been nominated for the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize. He was nominated by Norwegian MP Marius Nielsen, who noted Musk's contribution to the development of technologies aimed at the benefit of humanity. This was reported by the Daily Mail, according to UNN.

Many of the technology companies Musk founded, owns, or operates are aimed at improving society, deepening knowledge of both Earth and space, and enabling communication and connectivity around the world

- said Nielsen.

Also among the reasons for Musk's nomination is his "steadfast defense of dialogue, freedom of speech and the ability to express one's point of view" in an "ever-polarized world.

According to the Nobel Committee, Colombian President Gustavo Petro, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, as well as representatives of human rights organizations from Israel and Palestine may also be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The publication added that the Nobel Committee accepts nominations from anyone who meets certain criteria (including work in academia or government), as well as if these people have previously received such prizes. By March 2024, a short list will be drawn up, and then the jury will consider the nominees for announcement in October.

Iran's Nobel Peace Prize winner faces fifth sentence in three years15.01.24, 17:02 • 21585 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World

