Musk may become a Nobel laureate: he is proposed to be awarded the 2024 Peace Prize for his work on technologies that benefit humanity

American businessman Elon Musk has been nominated for the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize. He was nominated by Norwegian MP Marius Nielsen, who noted Musk's contribution to the development of technologies aimed at the benefit of humanity. This was reported by the Daily Mail, according to UNN.

Many of the technology companies Musk founded, owns, or operates are aimed at improving society, deepening knowledge of both Earth and space, and enabling communication and connectivity around the world - said Nielsen.

Also among the reasons for Musk's nomination is his "steadfast defense of dialogue, freedom of speech and the ability to express one's point of view" in an "ever-polarized world.

According to the Nobel Committee, Colombian President Gustavo Petro, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, as well as representatives of human rights organizations from Israel and Palestine may also be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The publication added that the Nobel Committee accepts nominations from anyone who meets certain criteria (including work in academia or government), as well as if these people have previously received such prizes. By March 2024, a short list will be drawn up, and then the jury will consider the nominees for announcement in October.

