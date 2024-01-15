Iran's Nobel Peace Prize winner faces fifth sentence in three years

Narges Mohammadi, a Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist imprisoned in Iran, was sentenced to another term for anti-state propaganda "with the aim of causing chaos and unrest." This was reported by Bild with reference to Mohammadi's relatives, UNN informs.

Details

As noted, the human rights activist was sentenced to 15 months in prison. In addition, after her release, she will not be able to temporarily live in Tehran, leave the country, or use a smartphone. Mohammadi's family criticized the sentence, calling it politically motivated.

According to Bild, this is the fifth sentence for the Nobel laureate since March 2021. In total, her sentence is 12 years and three months in prison, 154 lashes, two years in exile, and various restrictions.

Recall

Mohammadi openly opposes the mandatory wearing of the hijab and the death penalty in Iran. Because of this, she has been regularly imprisoned over the past two decades. The last time she was imprisoned was in 2021, when Mohammadi was detained in Tehran's Evin Prison on charges of propaganda against the state.

In 2023, Mohammadi won the Nobel Peace Prize "for fighting against the oppression of women in Iran and for promoting human rights and freedom for all." The award was presented to the Narges children, who read their mother's speech.