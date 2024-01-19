"Mr. Fico, people can see what you are doing!": large-scale anti-government protests in Slovakia

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 89657 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 110521 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 140181 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 137692 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176274 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171631 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 282835 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178211 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167210 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148835 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 106722 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 86335 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 38490 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 60755 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 47046 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 89657 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 282835 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250436 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235553 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 260856 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 47046 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 140181 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106729 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106723 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122828 views
Actual
"Mr. Fico, people can see what you are doing!": large-scale anti-government protests in Slovakia

"Mr. Fico, people can see what you are doing!": large-scale anti-government protests in Slovakia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27124 views

Protests have once again taken place in Slovakia, targeting the government of Robert Fico. The demonstrations are against the planned abolition of the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and against the reduction of penalties for financial crimes. The EU also has concerns about the rule of law in Slovakia.

Slovakian Prime Minister-elect Robert Fico plans to reform the criminal law and judicial system based on the Hungarian model. Many people in the country disagree with the government's package of laws: rallies were held in 24 cities across the country, including 26,000 people in Bratislava.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the online portal Aktuality and the publication Denník N.

Details

Thousands of people are once again taking to the streets - demonstrations against the actions of the government of Prime Minister Robert Fico, who was elected last year, have taken place in the capital Bratislava and in all other major cities of Slovakia. According to the moderator of the protest in Bratislava, Kristina Tormova, on Thursday, January 18, protests took place in 24 cities in Slovakia.

Among them: Bratislava, Košice, Nitra, Žilina, Banská Bystrica, Trencin, Prešov, Trnava, Považská Bystrica, Piestany, and other cities. It is noted that more than 26 thousand people joined the rally in the capital.

Image

According to the Slovak media, the demonstrators are protesting against a package of criminal laws and plans to liquidate the Special Prosecutor's Office. In addition, the protesters demanded the resignation of pro-Russian Minister of Culture Martina Šimkovičová, and mentioned the accident involving the leader of the Slovak National Party Andrej Danko (Fico's coalition partner), who reportedly fled the scene.

Mr. Fico, people see what you are doing! That you are taking over the state! You are destroying independent institutions, and your criminal law reform is actually a pro-mafia package

- criticizes Michael Siemiecka, who is at the forefront of the opposition to Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

"In order not to harm the EU budget": Orban makes another statement on 50 billion euros for Ukraine16.01.24, 15:40 • 21045 views

Prime Minister and President Debate

Slovak President Zuzana Chaputova also criticized Fico, noting that his reform would reduce sentences for many crimes and shorten the statute of limitations.

The amendment to the criminal law is one of the most serious in our history. It would fundamentally change the way we deal with simple theft, as well as organized crime, and irreversibly limit the rights of victims

- Chaputova said.
Image

The President's speech did not leave even Prime Minister Robert Fico indifferent.

We cannot take what she said seriously. If Madam President wants to intervene in this struggle that is now taking place in the National Council, I will use all options 

- Fico announced.

According to the Slovak prime minister, "Mrs. President was not speaking as the head of state, but as a spokesperson for Progressive Slovakia and the opposition.

In addition, Fico accused Chaputova of siding with a crime that took place in 2020-2023 (during the previous government - ed.).

Image

According to him, the human rights of the opposition and people associated with it were grossly violated.

Luxembourg's new prime minister wants to understand Hungary's politics and calls to "understand Orban"16.01.24, 17:17 • 23740 views

EU reaction

The European Public Prosecutor's Office complains that Slovakia is no longer able to effectively fight the illegal use of EU funds. On Wednesday, the European Parliament condemned Slovakia's reform proposals by a large majority. In the resolution, MPs call on the EU Commission to monitor very closely where Slovakia is headed in terms of the rule of law and to intervene earlier than with Hungary or Poland.

Recall

UNN reported that at the end of 2023, several protests against the government of Robert Fico took place at different times - thousands of people protested against the plans of the government of Prime Minister Robert Fico to amend the criminal code, in particular, to abolish the special prosecutor's office for the investigation of serious crimes.

Also in early January, it was reported that Slovakia did not support the declarationcondemning the supply of North Korean missiles to Russia due to the alleged "lack of evidence.

European Parliament calls on the EU Council to determine whether Hungary has committed "serious and persistent violations of EU values"18.01.24, 16:50 • 25675 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World

Contact us about advertising