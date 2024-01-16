Luxembourg's new prime minister wants to understand Hungary's politics and calls to "understand Orban"

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 85154 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 110171 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 139747 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 137389 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176098 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171584 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 282605 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178201 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167198 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148831 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 106439 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 84506 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 36471 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 58896 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 44402 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 85154 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 282605 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250227 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235346 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 260663 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 44402 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 139747 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106640 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106633 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122745 views
Luxembourg's new prime minister wants to understand Hungary's politics and calls to "understand Orban"

Luxembourg's new prime minister wants to understand Hungary's politics and calls to "understand Orban"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23740 views

The new Prime Minister of Luxembourg, Luc Frieden, has expressed the need to better understand the policies of Hungarian Prime Minister Orban, offering to pay a visit to Budapest. Frieden acknowledged that Orban is obstructing certain EU decisions, but believes that different views should be taken into account in order to achieve common goals.

The new head of the Luxembourg government, Luc Frieden, said that the EU needs to get to know and understand Hungarian Prime Minister Orban's policies better. The official does not rule out a trip to Budapest. A potential meeting between the Luxembourg official and the Hungarian prime minister could be an exceptional case, given Orban's disagreement with the EU's support for Ukraine and the Hungarian prime minister's confrontation with his European counterparts.

Politico writes about this and UNN reports.

Details

Former Finance Minister Luc Frieden of Luxembourg, now Prime Minister of the government of the Western European duchy, which was one of the founders of the EU and held the presidency of the European Commission for a record three times, now believes that the Hungarian position on a number of issues, including the statement on Ukraine, should be "tried to be understood.

Hungary is more pro-European than we sometimes think, and I think we should try to support different views so that we can reach a common goal

 Frieden said. 

Orban had been a problem for the EU long before Frieden took over as prime minister. According to the publication, the head of the Hungarian government has been obstructing many ideas and decisions, including in discussions about Ukraine's membership in the EU and the bloc's long-term budget and migration issues.

However, Politico also recalls that in December 2023, Orban left the room to allow the other leaders to agree to open negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU. However, the Hungarian prime minister also vetoed a €50 billion aid package for Kyiv.

European integration, arms production and confiscation of Russian assets: Shmyhal met with Latvian parliamentarians16.01.24, 17:05 • 23202 views

According to Frieden, he now needs to "get to know Viktor Orban better". In order to "better understand the Hungarian position," the Luxemburger is considering traveling to Hungary "in the coming months.

Moreover, according to Frieden, the EU is also partly to blame for Orban's isolation.

Hungary, which suffered so much under Soviet rule, understands very well that no country wants to be dominated by a foreign power, and certainly does not want to be taken over by another country

- He added, referring to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

But Luc Frieden warned that Hungary also has to play its part in improving its relations with the bloc.

Currently, about 11.7 billion euros of EU funds earmarked for Hungary remain frozen due to Brussels' concerns about the retreat of democracy and the rule of law in the country.

Recall

During his working visit to Davos, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Luc Frieden. 

The US State Department criticized Orban's policy toward Ukraine. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Jim O'Brien said that the United States is "disappointed" with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's policy toward Ukraine.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban emphasizes that assistance to Ukraine should be provided in a way that does not affect the EU budget.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics

