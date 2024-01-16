European integration, arms production and confiscation of Russian assets: Shmyhal met with Latvian parliamentarians

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met with a delegation of Latvian Saeima parliamentarians led by Speaker Daiga Mierina. They discussed Ukraine's European integration aspirations, arms production and the confiscation of Russian assets, UNN reports.

They discussed Ukraine's European integration aspirations and how Latvia can help with its practical experience on this path. I thanked them for their participation in the restoration of our country and called on Latvian business to be more actively involved in this process," Shmyhal said.

Latvia nationalizes the House of Moscow in Riga

He also recalled that Latvia is one of the leaders in providing military assistance in terms of GDP, and they discussed cooperation in the field of joint arms production.

"Another important issue is the establishment of justice and confiscation of Russian assets. We appreciate Latvia's participation in the implementation of the Peace Formula of the President of Ukraine. Latvia has also approved the nationalization of the House of Moscow to transfer the proceeds to Ukraine. This is a historic precedent that I am convinced will give impetus to further confiscation of the aggressor's assets," the Prime Minister of Ukraine summarized.