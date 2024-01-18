European Parliament calls on the EU Council to determine whether Hungary has committed "serious and persistent violations of EU values"

On Thursday, January 18, the European Parliament adopted a resolution calling on the EU Council to determine whether Hungary has committed "serious and persistent violations of EU values." MEPs are also asking to find a solution to reduce the risks of Hungary's presidency of the EU Council. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the European Parliament.

In a resolution adopted on Thursday by 345 votes in favor, 104 against and 29 abstentions, MEPs expressed strong concern about the further erosion of democracy, the rule of law and fundamental rights in Hungary, in particular through the recently adopted so-called "national sovereignty protection" package, which has been compared to Russia's notorious "foreign agents law.

The MEPs also condemn the actions of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who last December blocked the decision to revise the EU's long-term budget, including the aid package for Ukraine, "in total disrespect and violation of the EU's strategic interests and in violation of the principle of sincere cooperation.

The EU should not succumb to blackmail, the resolution says.

It is also noted that MEPs regret the Commission's decision to unblock up to 10.2 billion euros of previously frozen funds, despite the fact that Hungary has not implemented the necessary reforms to ensure the independence of the judiciary.

The Parliament will consider the need for judicial proceedings to reverse the partial unfreezing decision and notes that it may use a range of legal and political measures if the Commission violates its obligations to protect the Treaty and the EU's financial interests - the statement reads.

The European Parliament is wondering whether the Hungarian government will be able to fulfill its duties in the second half of 2024, warning that if the position of president of the European Council is vacant, these duties will fall on the shoulders of the Hungarian prime minister during the country's six-month presidency of the Council.

"MEPs ask the Council to find appropriate solutions to mitigate these risks and call for reforms of the Council's decision-making process to put an end to the abuse of the veto and blackmail," the European Parliament emphasized.