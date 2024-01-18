ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
European Parliament calls on the EU Council to determine whether Hungary has committed "serious and persistent violations of EU values"

European Parliament calls on the EU Council to determine whether Hungary has committed "serious and persistent violations of EU values"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25673 views

The European Parliament adopted a resolution calling on the EU Council to investigate potential "serious and persistent violations of EU values" by Hungary. The Parliament also expressed concern about Hungary's upcoming presidency of the EU Council.

On Thursday, January 18, the European Parliament adopted a resolution calling on the EU Council  to determine whether Hungary has committed "serious and persistent violations of EU values." MEPs are also asking  to find a solution  to reduce the risks of Hungary's presidency of the EU Council.  This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the European Parliament.

Details 

In a resolution adopted on Thursday by 345 votes in favor, 104 against and 29 abstentions, MEPs expressed strong concern about the further erosion of democracy, the rule of law and fundamental rights in Hungary, in particular through the recently adopted so-called "national sovereignty protection" package, which has been compared to Russia's notorious "foreign agents law.

The MEPs also condemn the actions of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who last December blocked the decision to revise the EU's long-term budget, including the aid package for Ukraine, "in total disrespect and violation of the EU's strategic interests and in violation of the principle of sincere cooperation.

 The EU should not succumb to blackmail, the resolution says.

20 billion euros for Hungary will not be unfrozen until conditions are met - von der Leyen17.01.24, 13:25 • 25567 views

It is also noted that MEPs regret the Commission's decision to unblock up to 10.2 billion euros of previously frozen funds, despite the fact that Hungary has not implemented the necessary reforms to ensure the independence of the judiciary. 

The Parliament will consider the need for judicial proceedings to reverse the partial unfreezing decision and notes that it may use a range of legal and political measures if the Commission violates its obligations to protect the Treaty and the EU's financial interests

- the statement reads.

The European Parliament is wondering whether the Hungarian government will be able to fulfill its duties in the second half of 2024, warning that if the position of president of the European Council is vacant, these duties will fall on the shoulders of the Hungarian prime minister during the country's six-month presidency of the Council.

President of the European Commission is "confident" of an agreement on assistance to Ukraine at the level of 27 EU members, including Hungary17.01.24, 12:29 • 22840 views

"MEPs ask the Council to find appropriate solutions to mitigate these risks and call for reforms of the Council's decision-making process to put an end to the abuse of the veto and blackmail," the European Parliament emphasized.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World

