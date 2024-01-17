20 billion euros for Hungary will not be unfrozen until conditions are met - von der Leyen

About 20 billion euros of EU funds for Hungary will be frozen until Budapest fulfills all the necessary conditions for their unblocking. This was stated by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen during a speech in the European Parliament on Wednesday, UNN reports.

The last topic I would like to address is Hungary and its access to EU funds. (...) About 20 billion euros remain frozen. They have been suspended for reasons that include concerns about LGBTIQ rights, academic freedom, and the right to asylum. Some are blocked under the conditionality mechanism. And they will remain blocked until Hungary fulfills all the necessary conditions - said von der Leyen.

Recall

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen "is confident" that a decision on a 50 billion euro aid package for Ukraine can be reached at the level of the 27 EU member states, which includes Hungary, which opposed the decision at the December summit of the bloc.

EU confident of Orbán U-turn on allowing money to Ukraine, deal could be within weeks - Politico