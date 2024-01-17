ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

20 billion euros for Hungary will not be unfrozen until conditions are met - von der Leyen

20 billion euros for Hungary will not be unfrozen until conditions are met - von der Leyen

Kyiv  •  UNN

The EU has frozen 20 billion euros of funds intended for Hungary, and Budapest must fulfill certain conditions to unblock these funds.

About 20 billion euros of EU funds for Hungary will be frozen until Budapest fulfills all the necessary conditions for their unblocking. This was stated by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen during a speech in the European Parliament on Wednesday, UNN reports.

The last topic I would like to address is Hungary and its access to EU funds. (...) About 20 billion euros remain frozen. They have been suspended for reasons that include concerns about LGBTIQ rights, academic freedom, and the right to asylum. Some are blocked under the conditionality mechanism. And they will remain blocked until Hungary fulfills all the necessary conditions

- said von der Leyen.

Recall

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen "is confident" that a decision on a 50 billion euro aid package for Ukraine can be reached at the level of the 27 EU member states, which includes Hungary, which opposed the decision at the December summit of the bloc. 

EU confident of Orbán U-turn on allowing money to Ukraine, deal could be within weeks - Politico17.01.24, 10:35 • 25469 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World

Contact us about advertising