EU confident of Orbán U-turn on allowing money to Ukraine, deal could be within weeks - Politico

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 8

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry
March 2, 04:32 AM

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 102646 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known
March 2, 04:43 AM

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 102375 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols
March 2, 05:19 AM

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 104362 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today
March 2, 05:34 AM

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 70625 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack
March 2, 07:01 AM

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 43459 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 56041 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 280586 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 248560 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233702 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 259072 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him
10:40 AM

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 31614 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 136321 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
March 1, 05:32 PM

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105825 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
March 1, 04:47 PM

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105832 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121999 views
EU confident of Orbán U-turn on allowing money to Ukraine, deal could be within weeks - Politico

EU confident of Orbán U-turn on allowing money to Ukraine, deal could be within weeks - Politico

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25470 views

Hungary has shown increasing willingness to compromise on the EU's €50 billion funding for Ukraine. Negotiations on potential sweeteners for Hungary are ongoing, and it is hoped that an agreement will be reached in the coming weeks.

Budapest has signaled to the EU that it is ready to drop its opposition to funding for Ukraine - as talks continue on "sweeteners" that would make it easier to remove Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's objections. Although there is still no deal, the EU is confident that it can be concluded within the next few weeks, Politico reports UNN, citing sources.

Details

According to several European diplomats and officials, "Orban is moving closer to accepting a compromise on the use of money from the bloc's budget, even though the deal is likely to fall short of the demands he made after last month's summit.

In December, Orban blocked a four-year, €50 billion funding package for Ukraine, a move he was able to make because it required unanimous support from 27 EU governments.

"But since then, both sides have stepped back from the brink and are now engaged in a delicate dance over how to bring the decision to fruition when Orban and other leaders meet in Brussels on February 1," the newspaper writes.

"Although there is still no agreement on what concessions to offer Hungary in return and what it might accept, the EU is now confident that a deal can be concluded within the next few weeks," the newspaper said, citing diplomats and officials.

As noted, although there was some willingness in Brussels to offer Orban some concessions to reach an agreement, most capitals in the bloc rejected Hungary's attempt to divide funding for Ukraine into annual tranches that would require unanimous approval each year. In practice, this would have given Orban the ability to block EU funding for Ukraine every year or demand concessions from Brussels for overriding his veto.

Politico: Hungary signals it may override €50 billion veto for Ukraine, but has a demand09.01.24, 11:59 • 33882 views

"It is very unlikely that member states will adopt a decision that will give Hungary the opportunity to blackmail on a regular basis," said one EU diplomat.

Another idea that has been circulating to sweeten the pill for Orban is a mid-term review of funding in 2025. But this option, proposed by Hungary a few months ago, is also considered unacceptable among Kyiv's strongest supporters.

"It would create chaos if we met again in 12 months and unanimously decided whether Ukraine would receive continued funding," said a government official.

They pointed out that this contradicts the logic of the EU's seven-year budget, which is supposed to ensure stability and predictability.

The EU official noted that a potential compromise could include reimbursement by the EU executive to Hungary for interest payments on post-pandemic funds.

The European Commission is also reportedly considering introducing an "emergency brake" that would allow any country that objects to funding for Ukraine to delay payments and propose a discussion at an EU leaders' summit. However, this option would not allow any EU member state to veto disbursements.

Everyone agrees that any final compromise will have to include some concessions from Hungary - enough to allow Orban to claim victory at home.

"In December, he said that no money from the EU budget would go to Ukraine," added one EU diplomat. - "If this happens, how can he say it's a victory?"

The two diplomats emphasized that a second veto on Ukraine's funding could prompt EU capitals to invoke the so-called Article 7 procedure under the EU Treaty to suspend Hungary's voting rights in the European Council.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Orban's top advisers are still trying to find a compromise, the newspaper notes.

"In order not to harm the EU budget": Orban makes another statement on 50 billion euros for Ukraine16.01.24, 15:40 • 21044 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

