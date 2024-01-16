"In order not to harm the EU budget": Orban makes another statement on 50 billion euros for Ukraine

In order to provide the assistance Ukraine needs, it is necessary to do so in a way that does not harm the EU budget. This was stated by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Tuesday, UNN reports with reference to HVG.

Details

Regarding the extraordinary EU summit, Orban said that on February 1, two issues will be discussed that Hungarians want to divide. One is how to help Ukraine, and the other is how to amend the EU budget. We want to provide financial assistance to Ukraine outside the EU budget, he said during a press conference with his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico in Budapest.

According to him, "if we want to help Ukraine, which is needed, we have to do it in a way that does not harm the union budget," the newspaper writes. "However, if we were to give 50 billion euros, this would lead to exactly that, and in the end it may even happen that subsidies belonging to individual countries will end up in Ukraine. Therefore, if we want to create such an instrument, we will create it outside the budget," the newspaper quoted Orban as saying.

"We are happy to provide Hungary with an amount from the Hungarian budget, but we do not want to take a joint loan," Orban said. "If the union does not accept this, I have to stop this process," he added.

