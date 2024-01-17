President of the European Commission is "confident" of an agreement on assistance to Ukraine at the level of 27 EU members, including Hungary

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen is "confident" that a decision on a 50 billion euro aid package for Ukraine can be reached at the level of the 27 EU member states, which also includes Hungary, which opposed this decision at the December summit of the bloc. She said this on Wednesday during a speech in the European Parliament, in anticipation of the EU summit on February 1, UNN reports.

The last European Council showed the political will to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes. But we must support this decision with adequate funding. We have offered to guarantee stable and substantial funding for Ukraine over the next four years to support the day-to-day functioning of the state, stabilize the economy and bring it closer to our union. All of this requires an updated EU budget. (...) We need this mid-term review, and I am confident that we will find a solution at the level of the 27 to make this possible - said von der Leyen.

EU confident of Orbán U-turn on allowing money to Ukraine, deal could be within weeks - Politico