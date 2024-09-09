MPs call on colleagues from Canada to prevent the screening of the film “Russians at War” at the film festival

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

© 2007 — 2024

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
MPs call on colleagues from Canada to prevent the screening of the film “Russians at War” at the film festival

MPs call on colleagues from Canada to prevent the screening of the film “Russians at War” at the film festival

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22749 views

Ukrainian parliamentarians have asked their Canadian colleagues to prevent the screening of the propaganda film Russians at War at the Toronto Film Festival. The film received funding from the Canadian Media Foundation.

Ukrainian parliamentarians have appealed to their Canadian colleagues to prevent the screening of the propaganda film "Russians at War" at the Toronto Film Festival. UNN reports this with reference to the Verkhovna Rada.

A letter was sent to the Parliament of Canada by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine's group on interparliamentary relations with Canada.

This case has become a vivid example of how Russia is using soft power to promote its narrative of a "deeper understanding of war." And, unfortunately, it is doing so quite successfully

- said Yevheniia Kravchuk, Deputy Head of the Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy.

In addition to screening at the Venice Film Festival, the film is scheduled to screen at the Toronto International Film Festival. Moreover, the film has received $340,000 in funding from the Canadian Media Fund, which is funded by the Government of Canada.

Ukrainian MPs called on their colleagues to intensify their work and use all parliamentary means to prevent the film from being screened at the Toronto Film Festival

- the statement said.

Addendum

Consul General of Ukraine in Toronto Oleg Nikolenko called on the Toronto International Film Festival TIFF not to become a platform for whitewashing the crimes of Russian soldiers in Ukraine and to cancel the screening of the propaganda Russian film "Russians at War".

Insulting the victims of the war unleashed by Russia: the diplomatic department condemned the film “Russians at war”08.09.24, 13:00 • 101892 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World

Contact us about advertising