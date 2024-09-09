MPs call on colleagues from Canada to prevent the screening of the film “Russians at War” at the film festival

Ukrainian parliamentarians have appealed to their Canadian colleagues to prevent the screening of the propaganda film "Russians at War" at the Toronto Film Festival. UNN reports this with reference to the Verkhovna Rada.

A letter was sent to the Parliament of Canada by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine's group on interparliamentary relations with Canada.

This case has become a vivid example of how Russia is using soft power to promote its narrative of a "deeper understanding of war." And, unfortunately, it is doing so quite successfully - said Yevheniia Kravchuk, Deputy Head of the Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy.

In addition to screening at the Venice Film Festival, the film is scheduled to screen at the Toronto International Film Festival. Moreover, the film has received $340,000 in funding from the Canadian Media Fund, which is funded by the Government of Canada.

Ukrainian MPs called on their colleagues to intensify their work and use all parliamentary means to prevent the film from being screened at the Toronto Film Festival - the statement said.

Addendum

Consul General of Ukraine in Toronto Oleg Nikolenko called on the Toronto International Film Festival TIFF not to become a platform for whitewashing the crimes of Russian soldiers in Ukraine and to cancel the screening of the propaganda Russian film "Russians at War".

