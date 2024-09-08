Insulting the victims of the war unleashed by Russia: the diplomatic department condemned the film “Russians at war”

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry condemns the screening of the film Russians at War at the Venice Film Festival. A letter from the Embassy of Ukraine in Italy to the President of the Venice Biennale states that it is inadmissible to show a pro-Russian film at the Biennale. UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns the premiere of the film “Russians at War” at the Venice Film Festival.

The screening of this film in Venice and the planned premiere in Toronto is an insult to the victims of the war waged by Russia against Ukraine. It distorts the reality of Russian aggression and serves as a propaganda tool for the Kremlin - the diplomatic mission said in a commentary.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also emphasized that Ukraine will persistently seek to “stop attempts to provide Russia with an international cultural stage, which Russia uses to whitewash its crimes.

“Russian soldiers who commit atrocities in Ukraine should not be heard at prestigious film festivals, but in the dock,” the Foreign Ministry said.

To recap

The Consul General of Ukraine in Toronto opposed the screening of the film “Russians at War” at the TIFF Film Festival. He called the film propaganda and whitewashing the crimes of Russian soldiers in Ukraine.