Insulting the victims of the war unleashed by Russia: the diplomatic department condemned the film “Russians at war”

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 117534 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 120034 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 195618 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 152104 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152059 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142586 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196912 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112387 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185783 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105060 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 84582 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 60602 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 38642 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 67871 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 44828 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 195584 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196897 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185770 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212618 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200808 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 1288 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149176 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148471 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152595 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143546 views
Insulting the victims of the war unleashed by Russia: the diplomatic department condemned the film “Russians at war”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 101892 views

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry opposed the screening of the film Russians at War at the Venice Film Festival. The Ministry considers the film an insult to war victims and a tool of Kremlin propaganda.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry condemns the screening of the film Russians at War at the Venice Film Festival. A letter from the Embassy of Ukraine in Italy to the President of the Venice Biennale states that it is inadmissible to show a pro-Russian film at the Biennale. UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns the premiere of the film “Russians at War” at the Venice Film Festival.

The screening of this film in Venice and the planned premiere in Toronto is an insult to the victims of the war waged by Russia against Ukraine. It distorts the reality of Russian aggression and serves as a propaganda tool for the Kremlin

- the diplomatic mission said in a commentary.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also emphasized that Ukraine will persistently seek to “stop attempts to provide Russia with an international cultural stage, which Russia uses to whitewash its crimes.

“Russian soldiers who commit atrocities in Ukraine should not be heard at prestigious film festivals, but in the dock,” the Foreign Ministry said.

To recap

The Consul General of Ukraine in Toronto opposed the screening of the film “Russians at War” at the TIFF Film Festival. He called the film propaganda and whitewashing the crimes of Russian soldiers in Ukraine.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarPoliticsCulture

