Mpox epidemic center in DR Congo: doctors call for help with transportation of vaccines

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118202 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 120744 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 196921 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 152740 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152474 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142745 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197654 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112412 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186455 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105083 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 89205 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 65292 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 44311 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 73147 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 50909 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 196921 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 197654 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 186455 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 213277 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201430 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 7059 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149554 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148811 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152914 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143847 views
Mpox epidemic center in DR Congo: doctors call for help with transportation of vaccines

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13995 views

200,000 smallpox vaccines have been delivered to the capital of DR Congo, but they still need to be transported to the regions. Health officials are calling on the government to help with the delivery to stop the spread of the infection.

Health workers in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo are in desperate need of vaccines to stop the spread of new infections. The 200,000 vaccines provided by the EU have already been delivered to the capital Kinshasa last week - but they still need to be transported across the vast country, which will take several weeks.

Reported by UNN with reference to BBC News and tv5monde.

Details

Smallpox vaccines are arriving in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the center of the monkeypox epidemic. After 200,000 doses from the European Union arrived in Congo last week, another 50,000 doses were donated by the United States. However, doctors report difficulties with transportation and, consequently, a loss of precious time to fight the spreading virus.

The vaccines have yet to be transported across this vast country - and it may take several weeks before they reach South Kivu (a province in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo - ed.)

- the BBC report says.

Emmanuelle Fikiri, a nurse who works in a clinic that has been turned into a specialized center to fight the virus, notes that doctors are asking the government to “help us by first giving us vaccines.

Reason for the delay in vaccines

Vaccines need to be transported in the right conditions. The vaccines must be stored at a precise temperature - below freezing - to maintain their effectiveness. They also need to be shipped to rural areas of South Kivu, such as Kamituga, Kavumu and Lwiro, where the outbreak is prevalent.

Lack of infrastructure and poor roads mean that helicopters could be used to drop off some vaccines, further driving up costs in a country already struggling financially.

HelpHelp

DR Congo is the Central African country that has suffered the most from the virus in the world.

According to the latest data from the Congolese Institute of Public Health, which is responsible for organizing the response to the epidemic, almost 22,000 cases of infection and 716 deaths have been reported in the DRC since January .

The African Union has declared the highest level of alert due to the spread of Mpox13.08.24, 18:40 • 21040 views

The country already has 265,000 vaccines produced by the Danish laboratory Bavarian Nordic and is set to start the vaccination campaign next month.

Another problem in the Congo, according to doctors, is the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) for doctors.

“We try to do our best to take care of the sick and not put ourselves at risk. We are not immune to disease.

The Lwiro Public Hospital is running out of clean water,  meaning that people have to share what is available in small canisters under their beds.

As you enter (the hospital), which is about an hour's drive north of South Kivu's main city, Bukavu, you are struck by two main things. The first is the loud and loud crying of babies. The second is the stench - a mixture of urine and stagnant water,” the article says.

Over the past three weeks, the clinic, which normally treats about 80 patients a month, has been overwhelmed by nearly 200 patients. Most of them are young people.

Recall

A new, more transmissible strain of monkeypox, “mpox”, has emerged in the Democratic Republic of Congo, raising concerns about its further spread.

Monkeypox: Bavarian Nordic applies for registration of vaccine for adolescents16.08.24, 17:25 • 15863 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

HealthNews of the World

Contact us about advertising