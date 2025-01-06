MP: TCC can mobilize even booked workers

Employees of territorial recruitment centers may not enter information into the Oberig register regarding the reservation of persons liable for military service, which can result in the mobilization of employees of critical enterprises who are reserved. Also, employees of the TCC can mobilize reserved employees by canceling deferrals granted to them, which makes it difficult for a person to demobilize later. This was reported by MP, member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Oleksandr Fediyenko, according to UNN.

“At all the meetings, we talked a lot about how to eliminate the so-called fraud, when some business leaders tried to manipulate the process of booking reservations for people liable for military service. But here I have a different case. When a person liable for military service has an official, legitimate reservation, but the staff of the recruitment center did not enter this reservation into the system of amulets. And I understand that the orders of the Ministry of Economy are certainly not orders for them. Thus, the telecom operator's specialist was mobilized,” Fediyenko wrote.

In the documentpublished by the MP, it is stated that as of November 18, during the verification of military registration data, the citizen Oleksandr Viktorovych had no information about his being on a special military registration by reservation.

Subsequently, the head of the TCC, soldier Oleksandr Viktorovych, was called up for military service during the general mobilization.

“Thus, on 18.11.2024, there were no grounds that would prevent the call-up of Oleksandr Viktorovych for military service during mobilization,” the response of the TCC reads.

Fedienko also cited another example of the mobilization of a reserved worker by the Mykolaiv Regional TCC and JV.

“I received a response regarding the mobilization of a booked employee. That is, it is now possible to cancel the deferment of an employee of a critical enterprise without even noticing that he was booked. Then there is a note that the Mykolaiv Regional Center for Recruitment and Social Support operates within the framework of the current legislation. The problem with this whole story is that now it is impossible to demobilize such a person. The company loses a critical employee. You can give him a salary of even a hundred thousand, but you cannot protect your employee from further mobilization,” Fediyenko wrote.

