MP: TCC can mobilize even booked workers

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 50645 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 147535 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 127444 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135066 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134088 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 171213 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110685 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164131 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104455 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113954 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130645 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129412 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 36868 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 98502 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 102027 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 147535 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 171213 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164131 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191883 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181103 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129412 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130645 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142897 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134519 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151701 views
Actual
MP: TCC can mobilize even booked workers

MP: TCC can mobilize even booked workers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23342 views

TCC employees may not enter reservation data into the Oberig register and mobilize the booked workers. After such mobilization, it is difficult for employees of critical enterprises to demobilize.

Employees of territorial recruitment centers may not enter information into the Oberig register regarding the reservation of persons liable for military service, which can result in the mobilization of employees of critical enterprises who are reserved. Also, employees of the TCC can mobilize reserved employees by canceling deferrals granted to them, which makes it difficult for a person to demobilize later. This was reported by MP, member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Oleksandr Fediyenko, according to UNN

Details

“At all the meetings, we talked a lot about how to eliminate the so-called fraud, when some business leaders tried to manipulate the process of booking reservations for people liable for military service. But here I have a different case. When a person liable for military service has an official, legitimate reservation, but the staff of the recruitment center did not enter this reservation into the system of amulets. And I understand that the orders of the Ministry of Economy are certainly not orders for them. Thus, the telecom operator's specialist was mobilized,” Fediyenko wrote.

In the documentpublished by the MP, it is stated that as of November 18, during the verification of military registration data, the citizen Oleksandr Viktorovych had no information about his being on a special military registration by reservation.

Subsequently, the head of the TCC, soldier Oleksandr Viktorovych, was called up for military service during the general mobilization.

“Thus, on 18.11.2024, there were no grounds that would prevent the call-up of Oleksandr Viktorovych for military service during mobilization,” the response of the TCC reads.

Fedienko also cited another example of the mobilization of a reserved worker by the Mykolaiv Regional TCC and JV.

“I received a response regarding the mobilization of a booked employee. That is, it is now possible to cancel the deferment of an employee of a critical enterprise without even noticing that he was booked. Then there is a note that the Mykolaiv Regional Center for Recruitment and Social Support operates within the framework of the current legislation. The problem with this whole story is that now it is impossible to demobilize such a person. The company loses a critical employee. You can give him a salary of even a hundred thousand, but you cannot protect your employee from further mobilization,” Fediyenko wrote.

Recall

The Diia portal has launched a booking cancellation service for employees liable for military service.

The Diia portal has once again made available automatic booking of employees for mobilization. The system checks the candidates' data and provides a response within three days, except for company branches and final beneficiaries.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising