MP Dmytruk, who was declared wanted by Ukraine, joined online a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada committee with the participation of the police

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 39584 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100578 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 162520 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135441 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141691 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138362 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179973 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111993 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170955 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104704 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140168 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139933 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 88045 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107645 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109780 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 162517 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179971 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170953 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198371 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187389 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139935 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140169 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145733 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137209 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154163 views
MP Dmytruk, who was declared wanted by Ukraine, joined online a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada committee with the participation of the police

Kyiv  •  UNN

 12790 views

The wanted MP Artem Dmytruk joined the meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Law Enforcement online. According to Oleksiy Honcharenko, Dmytruk even voted for one of the draft laws.

On Monday, October 7, MP Artem Dmytruk, who was put on the wanted list by Ukrainian law enforcement, joined an online meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Law Enforcement. This was stated by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, reports UNN.

Details [1

According to my information, today Dmytruk actually participated in a meeting of the Committee on Law Enforcement and even voted in favor of one of the draft laws

- Goncharenko writes. 

Prosecutor General's Office prepares materials for extradition of fugitive MP Dmytruk26.09.24, 17:00 • 16390 views

Addendum

Iryna Fedoriv, head of the Golka civil initiative, adds that the committee meeting was attended online by representatives of the National Police. 

Recall

At the end of August, Dmytruk illegally crossed the border with Moldova, sought asylum from the police, and later flew to Rome. Subsequently, the DBR put Dmytruk on the international wanted list.

Dmytruk himself confirmedthat he had been detained in London and that a trial had taken place. However, he did not inform about the results of the hearing.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies

