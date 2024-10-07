MP Dmytruk, who was declared wanted by Ukraine, joined online a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada committee with the participation of the police

On Monday, October 7, MP Artem Dmytruk, who was put on the wanted list by Ukrainian law enforcement, joined an online meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Law Enforcement. This was stated by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, reports UNN.

Details [1

According to my information, today Dmytruk actually participated in a meeting of the Committee on Law Enforcement and even voted in favor of one of the draft laws - Goncharenko writes.

Prosecutor General's Office prepares materials for extradition of fugitive MP Dmytruk

Addendum

Iryna Fedoriv, head of the Golka civil initiative, adds that the committee meeting was attended online by representatives of the National Police.

Recall

At the end of August, Dmytruk illegally crossed the border with Moldova, sought asylum from the police, and later flew to Rome. Subsequently, the DBR put Dmytruk on the international wanted list.

Dmytruk himself confirmedthat he had been detained in London and that a trial had taken place. However, he did not inform about the results of the hearing.