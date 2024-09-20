MP: Discussions on VAT increase continue, but for now the Parliament is working with the military fee

Discussions in the Verkhovna Rada on raising the value added tax (VAT) have been going on for a long time, but parliamentarians are still working with the military fee as a specialized tax. This was stated by MP, member of the Budget Committee Lesya Zaburanna during a telethon, UNN reports.

"There have been discussions about this (VAT increase - ed.) for a long time, but so far the position is that we are working with the military fee as a specialized tax. Indeed, we expect more than UAH 100 billion from the increase and introduction of the military fee for individual entrepreneurs in 2025, and this money is important for filling the budget, because I want to remind you that everything we spend on the army today, up to a single hryvnia, can only be our own revenues. We cannot spend a single hryvnia of international financial assistance, whether repayable or non-repayable, on the army. In fact, the country should finance the army exclusively from its own revenues," Zaburanna said.

The Verkhovna Rada plans to consider the draft law on tax increases in mid-October, but its provisions will come into effect on October 1.