“Mother's European Integration": Deputy Head of the ARMA travels to the regions instead of strengthening international cooperation
Kyiv • UNN
Grigol Katamadze, appointed Deputy Head of the ARMA for European Integration, inspects assets in the regions instead of international cooperation. Experts question the effectiveness of this use of administrative resources.
The appointment of Grigol Katamadze to the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) as Deputy Head for European Integration should have been an important step towards strengthening Ukraine's international cooperation in the management of seized assets. However, instead of fulfilling his primary tasks, he is busy inspecting facilities in the regions. This prioritization calls into question Olena Duma's management strategy, UNN writes.
Details
When Grigol Katamadze was appointed Deputy Head of the ARMA for European Integration, Olena Duma emphasized his diplomatic experience and ambitions to strengthen the agency's international engagement.
"Grigol Katamadze has international experience and a high diplomatic level, as well as public, financial and business experience. Therefore, I am convinced that Grigol Shalvovich, who is a citizen of Ukraine and a true patriot, will represent Ukraine in the international arena with his clear vision and will strengthen ARMA's interaction with more than 100 countries," the Head of ARMA said in her Twitter account at the time.
However, in fact, instead of fulfilling its key function of strengthening international cooperation and attracting the experience of European countries in asset management, Katamadze performs functions that can be entrusted to local employees.
For example, last week, Olena Duma reportedthat her deputy for European integration, Grigol Katamadze, was personally inspecting the assets of the traitorous ex-MP Viktor Medvedchuk in Lviv. Although, according to the logic of the position, he should be engaged in international cooperation, not traveling to regions and performing work that usually falls within the competence of local representatives or specialized specialists. ARMA has over 200 staff and regional offices, including the Western Interregional Office, which was also interviewed for this review. However, the agency sent one of its senior managers to perform this task.
A little earlier, in July, Grigol Katamadze went to Dnipropetrovs'k region to inspect the Yermolino factory. Also in July, he visited the City Mall shopping center in Zaporizhzhia.
Thus, it seems that the head of the ARMA, Olena Duma, does not have a clear plan on how to effectively use the available resources and management. If the tasks of European integration turn out to be secondary, then it may be worth asking whether such a position is needed at all, or whether Katamadze should be transferred to a position that would correspond to his actual functions.
In view of this, it is clear that ARMA needs to review its priorities and personnel policy. If Grigol Katamadze is to remain in office, it is imperative that his activities are focused on achieving the stated goals, rather than on localized tasks that can be delegated to others. Olena Duma should take responsibility for the efficient use of resources to avoid wasting the potential of her subordinates.