The head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA), Olena Duma, is trying to make a show of selling the watches of former traitor MP Viktor Medvedchuk to cover up her failure to sell his yacht Royal Romance. This was stated by former MP Ihor Mosiychuk, UNN reports.



For the second day in a row, the head of the ARMA, Olena Duma, has been trying to make a show out of the sale of traitor Medvedchuk's watches by involving numerous TV channels and the media... So: neither the show nor any other actions that are solely aimed at "covering up" for the failure with the Royal Romance yacht, which fell back into the hands of the traitor, will help, - he noted.

Mosiychuk remindedthat he had recently filed statements with the State Bureau of Investigation and the National Police of Ukraine about crimes committed by the head of the ARMA, Olena Duma.

We are talking about Duma's actions or inaction in the matter of alienation of the Royal Romance yacht of the traitor Medvedchuk arrested in Croatia in favor of our Ukrainian state and a number of other criminal offenses... The investigation can and should establish whether she acted deliberately for selfish reasons or because, I'm sorry, she is, to put it mildly, incompetent. However, I would like to preface this by saying that the delay in the sale of ex-MP Medvedchuk's yacht by the head of the ARMA, Olena Duma, indicates that she was acting in the interests of a pro-Russian politician, - The former MP emphasized.

Add

The Croatian court arrested Medvedchuk's yacht for Ukraine for a maximum period of 2 years. During this time, including thanks to the actions of Olena Duma, the yacht has not been sold. Now the head of the ARMA calmly states that the court in Croatia should give her a few more years to sell the asset. And she is trying to shift the responsibility for the failure to sell Medvedchuk's luxury asset to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Political analyst Viktor Bobirenko believesthat the delay in the sale of Medvedchuk's yacht by ARMA head Olena Duma cannot be ordinary negligence, such actions could be motivated by financial reward.