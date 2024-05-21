More than UAH 428 million has been allocated from the fund for the elimination of the consequences of armed aggression to continue the “renewal” program

Thanks to the "restoration" program, more than 57 thousand Ukrainians received more than UAH 11 billion for repairs and housing purchases, while 2,800 families have already purchased homes. To continue the program, more than UAH 428 million has been allocated from the fund for the elimination of the consequences of armed aggression, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said at a government meeting, writes UNN.

More than 54 thousand applications for compensation for damaged housing were praised, and more than 6 thousand certificates for compensation for destroyed housing were issued as part of the program for the restoration of Ukraine in the first year of its operation.