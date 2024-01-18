"More than UAH 1.2 million laundered on repair of hospital shelter: large-scale corruption scheme involving MP exposed in Poltava region

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 88772 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 110442 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 140088 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 137620 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176234 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171619 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 282784 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178208 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167207 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148834 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 106657 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 85948 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 38070 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 60365 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 46523 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 88772 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 282784 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250391 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235504 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 260811 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 46523 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 140088 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106712 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106707 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122811 views
"More than UAH 1.2 million laundered on repair of hospital shelter: large-scale corruption scheme involving MP exposed in Poltava region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33368 views

In Poltava region, a large-scale corruption scheme involving a hospital director, a local deputy, and a businessman was exposed. The total amount of kickbacks received from one of the contractors alone amounted to more than UAH 1.2 million.

Law enforcement officers exposed a corruption scheme during the repair of a shelter in a hospital in Poltava region,  with the total amount of kickbacks amounting to over UAH 1,200,000. Among the defendants  are the head of the hospital and a local deputy. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police

Details 

As noted, as part of the program for the development and support of the city hospital, budget funds were allocated for repairs. However, the members of the criminal group set up their own scheme to use these funds.

 According to the plan, the winners of the tenders for the hospital were "friendly" business entities.  From one of the contractors alone, the total amount of kickbacks received was more than UAH 1.2 million, which was distributed among all participants in the transaction. 

The defendants include the head of a hospital, a current deputy of one of the constituency groups in Poltava region, and the head of a commercial structure. As noted, the deputy purchased a car with the proceeds of crime and registered it in the name of his relatives.

The investigation also revealed facts of transferring money to the contractor's accounts in full for work that was either not performed at all or partially performed. This applies to the current repair of the shelter and the modernization of the gas boiler in the city hospital. The amount of damages caused by these facts is more than UAH 5,900,000, the National Police said. 

SES exposes corrupt officials who jeopardized the safety of critical infrastructure in Ternopil region03.01.24, 11:44 • 29609 views

Addendum

As part of the searches, money in national and foreign currency totaling more than UAH 3,500,000, gold bars, computer equipment, bank cards, and draft records were seized.

Based on the obtained evidence, three members of the criminal group, depending on their role in the scheme, were served a notice of suspicion for:

-    Art. 191(5) (Misappropriation, embezzlement or seizure of property through abuse of office);

- Part 3 of Art. 368 (Acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of an unlawful benefit by an official);

-    ч . 3 of Art. 369 (Offer, promise or provision of an unlawful benefit to an official);

-    Part 1 of Art. 209 (Legalization (laundering) of the proceeds of crime);

-    Part 1 of Art. 366 (forgery in office).

Preparing an environmental terrorist attack in Odesa region: law enforcement detains FSB agent18.01.24, 10:43 • 22940 views

The court has already imposed on the hospital director and the head of the contractor organization a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention with the right to post UAH 240,000 bail each. As for the third participant , a member of the commission, the consideration of the motion to impose a preventive measure on him will take place in the near future, the police said. 

The maximum penalty that suspects can face under the articles is 12 years in prison.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising