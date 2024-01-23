More than two dozen wounded, including children: rescue operations in Kyiv completed as a result of a russian air strike

Emergency and rescue operations have been completed in the capital as a result of a morning missile strike by russia, the State Emergency Service reports, according to UNN.

The Rescue Service received 176 reports of explosions and fires in Sviatoshynskyi, Pecherskyi and Solomianskyi districts.

Almost 200 rescuers and 40 pieces of equipment were working at 20 different locations.

22 people were injured, including 4 children, and 12 people were hospitalized. 55 people were evacuated and rescued. SES psychologists provided assistance to about 80 people - the SES summarized.

In addition, the russian strike damaged 28 objects, including residential buildings, a medical facility, educational institutions, and cars.

In the Sviatoshynskyi district of the capital , sappers seized a warhead of an X-101 missile. The footage published by the State Emergency Service shows that part of the missile fell in the yard, in the middle of apartment buildings.

After the strike on the capital, residents of the affected buildings can be evacuated to the nearest points of indestructibility, where people can contact their relatives, receive hot drinks and psychological assistance.

Further , people can be temporarily sent to hotels or dormitories if they wish, while their housing is being restored.