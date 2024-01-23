ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

More than two dozen wounded, including children: rescue operations in Kyiv completed as a result of a russian air strike

Kyiv

The russian strike on Kyiv also damaged 28 objects, including residential buildings, a medical facility, educational institutions and cars.

Emergency and rescue operations have been completed in the capital as a result of a morning missile strike by russia, the State Emergency Service reports, according to UNN.

Details

The Rescue Service received 176 reports of explosions and fires in Sviatoshynskyi, Pecherskyi and Solomianskyi districts.

Almost 200 rescuers and 40 pieces of equipment were working at 20 different locations. 

22 people were injured, including 4 children, and 12 people were hospitalized. 55 people were evacuated and rescued. SES psychologists provided assistance to about 80 people

- the SES summarized.

One person suffered a traumatic amputation of arm in Kyiv due to Russian attack - Prosecutor's Office23.01.24, 10:56 • 20870 views

In addition, the russian strike damaged 28 objects, including residential buildings, a medical facility, educational institutions, and cars.

Addendum

In the Sviatoshynskyi district of the capital , sappers seized a warhead of an X-101 missile. The footage published by the State Emergency Service shows that part of the missile fell in the yard, in the middle of apartment buildings.

Recall

After the strike on the capital, residents of the affected buildings can be evacuated to the nearest points of indestructibility, where people can contact their relatives, receive hot drinks and psychological assistance.

Further , people can be temporarily sent to hotels or dormitories if they wish, while their housing is being restored.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

KyivCrimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising