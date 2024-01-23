One person suffered a traumatic amputation of arm in Kyiv due to Russian attack - Prosecutor's Office

One of the 20 people injured in a rocket attack by Russian troops in Kyiv suffered a traumatic amputation of his arm. Civilian infrastructure was damaged in the capital. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on January 23, 2024, the armed forces of the Russian Federation, in violation of the laws and customs of war, launched a missile attack on the civilian infrastructure of the capital. The air alert lasted 2 hours and 31 minutes.

Debris was recorded falling in Darnytskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Solomianskyi and Pecherskyi districts of the capital. Apartment buildings, non-residential premises, and private cars were damaged.

A woman was wounded as a result of an enemy attack in Svyatoshynskyi district. She was found in one of the apartments of a damaged building. She is currently in intensive care. Another 19 people were injured in Sviatoshynskyi and Solomianskyi districts of the capital. Of these, 13 were hospitalized, one of them suffered a traumatic amputation of his arm. The 13-year-old boy was treated on the spot - the prosecutor's office said on Telegram.

Emergency services and investigative teams are working at the scene to document the war crimes of the Russian armed forces.

A pre-trial investigation was initiated in criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Information about the victims is being clarified.

Recall

On January 23, Russian troops launched another combined missile attack on Ukraine. There was damage and casualties in Kyiv, Kyiv and Dnipropetrovs'k regions, Kharkiv and Kharkiv region. 21 out of 41 missiles launched by the Russian army were destroyed.