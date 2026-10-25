More than half of Americans said their lives had worsened while the Trump family made $1 billion from cryptocurrency

56% of Americans said that their lives had worsened during Donald Trump's presidency. At the same time, his family earned at least $1 billion from cryptocurrency projects. Financial Times reports this, citing its own survey conducted jointly with Focaldata, writes UNN.

Details

According to the study, 69% of American voters are concerned about corruption and conflicts of interest in the Trump administration. Among those who supported him in the 2024 election, nearly half share this concern.

Trump's approval rating has fallen to its lowest level across both of his presidential terms - poll

More than a quarter of those surveyed have been forced to cut back even on food and medical care. At the same time, 54% hold Trump and the Republicans responsible for high prices.

Rising prices are influencing political sentiment

More than 40% of respondents said that the rising cost of living had made them more inclined to support the Democratic Party.

Against this backdrop, the Financial Times draws attention to the financial gains of the Trump family. According to the publication's estimate, its cryptocurrency projects have generated at least $1 billion.

In addition, some corporate donors linked to the president's family have benefited from decisions by his administration or received government contracts.

Trump said that the U.S. could easily "finish off" Iran, but is considering the possibility of a deal