More than 800 Russian soldiers buried in occupied Crimea

At least 813 soldiers of the Russian army were buried in the temporarily occupied Crimea, the representative office of the President of Ukraine in the ARC reported in a report on May 27, UNN reports.

Details

"At least 813 soldiers of the Russian army were buried. 622 of them were probably citizens of Ukraine," the mission said.

It is noted that the number of burials may be higher, as a significant number of them take place without coverage.

"The capture of at least 43 Russian servicemen from the occupied Crimea has been confirmed, most of whom are likely to be Ukrainian citizens," the mission said.

