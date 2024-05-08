More than 600 people who refused to evacuate remain in Chasovyi Yar

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 75952 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106058 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148980 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153136 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249677 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173950 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165224 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148297 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225526 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113046 views

Popular news
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 31636 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 40884 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 34956 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 59259 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 53322 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249677 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225526 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211685 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237442 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224279 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 75952 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 53322 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 59259 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112763 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113667 views
Actual
More than 600 people who refused to evacuate remain in Chasovyi Yar

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17315 views

679 people refuse to leave the almost completely destroyed town of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region. Due to enemy shelling has made it difficult to deliver humanitarian aid there.

Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast is almost destroyed, but 679 residents refuse to leave the town. The delivery of humanitarian aid has become more difficult due to shelling, and help is only possible at night or in the morning. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk regional military-civilian administration Vadym Filashkin during a telethon, UNN reports .

The town of Chasiv Yar is almost completely destroyed. Unfortunately, there are still 679 people who do not want to leave. Every day it becomes more and more difficult to bring in humanitarian aid, because all the roads to the city are completely shot by the enemy

- Filashkin said.

He says that police units, rescuers, and international partners can only provide humanitarian and medical assistance to people in the morning or late at night.

"There are about a thousand people left in the Krasnohorivka community who have no particular desire to leave, but we have taken all the children from the front line," he added.

Recall

Russian troops fired 1677 times at six localities in Donetsk region yesterday . The enemy used aircraft, Uragan MLRS, UAVs and artillery. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyWar
chasiv-yarChasiv Yar
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle

Contact us about advertising