More than 600 people who refused to evacuate remain in Chasovyi Yar

Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast is almost destroyed, but 679 residents refuse to leave the town. The delivery of humanitarian aid has become more difficult due to shelling, and help is only possible at night or in the morning. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk regional military-civilian administration Vadym Filashkin during a telethon, UNN reports .

The town of Chasiv Yar is almost completely destroyed. Unfortunately, there are still 679 people who do not want to leave. Every day it becomes more and more difficult to bring in humanitarian aid, because all the roads to the city are completely shot by the enemy - Filashkin said.

He says that police units, rescuers, and international partners can only provide humanitarian and medical assistance to people in the morning or late at night.

"There are about a thousand people left in the Krasnohorivka community who have no particular desire to leave, but we have taken all the children from the front line," he added.

Recall

Russian troops fired 1677 times at six localities in Donetsk region yesterday . The enemy used aircraft, Uragan MLRS, UAVs and artillery. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.